Waverly headed back to the State for first time since 2019

NEBRASKA CITY- Heading into the B-1 District Tournament at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City, the Waverly Girls Golf Team knew it was going to be a battle among the top four teams. The Vikings use that knowledge to their advantage, putting together a great performance that helped them edge out Nebraska City 389 to 393 for third place and a trip to state as a team.

“I am very happy for the players and the effort they put into this season,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “They needed a solid team effort with Tia scoring the low round and medal as District B-1 Champion! Tia has put a lot of time into improving her game in all aspects and that has paid off for her! I am as proud of her and this team as a coach can be. Tiffany Johnson has been on board as an assistant coach this season and that has really benefited the team to have an extra coach and her enthusiasm and coordination at practice was a large part of this success.”

Playing a huge role in the team’s finish was Tia Phaisan. The junior picked up her first District Championship by shooting a low round of 82.

The second golfers for the Vikings were seniors Mackenzie Cordes and Mya Dubas. They ended up carding 18-hole scores of 102.

One stroke back of them was Sophie Bingham who shot a 103 and then Emerson Hall rounded out the team score with a 108.

Despite getting third, Waverly was not far off Norris and Beatrice who were the District Champions and Runner-Up. The Titans won the District with a team score of 382 and the Orangemen were second with 386.

The Vikings headed out to Western Nebraska for the Class B State Golf Tournament at Monument Springs Golf Course in Gering on October 10 and 11. Each day, the competing golfers played an 18-hole round.

Results from the Class B State Golf Tournament for Waverly can be found in the October 20 Waverly News.