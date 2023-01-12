Waverly guts out win at home over Gering

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 9 Waverly boys basketball team led from start to finish in a 56-46 victory over Gering at home on Jan. 7. During the contest, the Vikings scored in double digits in three out of the four quarters, which overwhelmed the Bulldogs.

Out of the gate, Waverly led 4-0 after a three in the corner from Samuel Schernikau. Another two treys from Carter Gullion and Schernikau increased the advantage for the Vikings out to 12-3.

Gering played much better in the second and put up 15 points. On the other end, the Vikings scored 16 points and went into halftime with a 28-18 edge.

In the third quarter, Waverly was limited on the offensive end to seven points. Six of those points came from Gullion and Schernikau on a pair of threes.

Heading to the final frame, the Viking lead was cut down to 35-30.

Despite being outscored 21-16 in the third quarter, Waverly rebounded in the fourth with 21 points. That was enough to push their lead out to 56-46 in the end.

From the field, the Vikings shot 38% and also made 36% from three. On the glass, Waverly pulled down 26 rebounds, dished out five assists and had four steals.

Schernikau led the Vikings with 17 points, Preston Harms scored 15 and Gullion ended up with 10. Rounding out the scoring for Waverly was Cooper Skrobecki with eight points and Kalev Allick had six.

A day earlier on Jan. 6, the Vikings had a much tougher matchup against Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff at home. A good defensive performance by the Bearcats helped them pull out a 62-49 victory over Waverly.

The Vikings were out-rebounded by Scottsbluff 26 to 30. They also had eight assists, three steals and two blocks.

From the three point line, Waverly made 28%. Their field goal percentage was a little bit better at 37% and they made 57% at the free throw line.

Ending up with 17 points was Harms and AJ Heffelfinger put up 16 points. Schernikau had eight points, Keaton Rine scored six and Skrobecki finished with two.

This week the Vikings hit the road and took on Mount Michael Benedictine on Jan. 10. They returned home to play Class B No. 3 Bennington at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and then were at Seward at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.