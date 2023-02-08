WAVERLY – The Waverly boys wrestling team had a solid fifth place showing at the Class B State Dual Tournament on Feb. 4 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. After falling to the eventual champions Omaha Skutt 41-22 in the opening round, the Vikings rebounded to defeat Schuyler 56-18 and Grand Island Northwest 54-18.

“We rebounded well and even in the Schuyler dual, I don’t think we wrestled our best matches,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Dolezal said. “I was really happy with how we wrestled and took the fight to Northwest on this one.”

At 106 and 113 pounds, both Grey and Royce Klucas picked up decision wins. Grey’s win was a 10-8 win in sudden victory over Kaleb Keiper and Royce defeated Alex Linden 7-2.

Next up was Garrison Brehm at 120 pounds. In a back-and-forth battle, it was Brehm who came out on top with a 5-2 decision.

Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds picked up a 21-5 tech fall against Kadyn Friesen and Trev Greve pinned Ian Arends in 4:24 at 138.

The win streak for Waverly against Northwest was pushed to five matches in a row with victories from Kemper Reed at 145 pounds and Garrett Rine at 152. Finishing with a 9-1 major decision over Theron Johnson was Reed and Rine pinned Caleb Vokesin in 1:21.

After a loss at 160 pounds, the Vikings got four straight pins from Aden Smith at 170 pounds, Drew Moser at 182, Harrison Smith at 195 and Camden Chaffin at 220. Aden Smith’s came in 2:45 against Nolan Morrman, Moser knocked off Cooper Ewoldt in 1:10, Harrison Smith won in 1:09 against Klton Kerr and Chaffin defeated Owen Payne at the 5:25 mark of their match.

Against Schuyler, Nate Leininger at 285 pounds and Grey Klucas at 106 pounds pinned Daniel Garcia and Jordan Martinez in 0:59 and 3:11. In a tight match at 113 pounds, Grey Klucas came out victorious with a 3-2 decision against Jorge Monzon.

Knocking off Jason Ramon with a 20-4 tech fall was Canoyer at 132 pounds.

Picking up back-to-back pins at 138 and 145 pounds were Greve and Reed. Getting a pin in a 1:54 over Jesus Hernandez was Greve and Reed defeated Christopher Shannon in 4:44.

After dropping a match at 152 pounds, Waverly earned wins at 160 and 170 when Max Leininger pinned Jonny Medina in 0:34 and Aden Smith pinned Josh Parsons in 3:03.

The final two wins for the Vikings in the dual also came by pin at 182 and 195 pounds from Moser and Harrison Smith. It took Moser just 1:26 to defeat Angel Quezada and Smith won in a 1:21 over Andy Amaya.

Despite losing to Skutt, Waverly started the dual off well with pins from Chaffin at 220 pounds and Nate Leinginger at 285 pounds in 0:58 and 0:23. Extending the Vikings’ lead to 15-0 with a 7-0 decision at 106 pounds was Royce Klucas.

Brehm earned the fourth win of the dual for Waverly at 120 pounds. He picked up a 7-2 decision against Cole Urbanec.

After that victory, the Vikings only won one more match the rest of the dual. It came from Moser at 182 pounds with a 19-5 major decision over a rated Clayton Lindley.

This was Waverly’s second trip in a row to the State Dual Tournament. According to Dolezal, this is just the start of more state dual teams to come for the Vikings.

“I think it was a good experience here for the guys, but we need to make this an expectation for our team,” Dolezal said. “We feel we belong here every year and that’s our goal.”

Now the attention for Vikings shifts to the B-4 District Meet at Ogallala on Feb. 10 and 11. The top four qualifiers at each weight will head to the Class B State Championships in Omaha.