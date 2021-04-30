Waverly girls tennis team competes three times

COLUMBUS – The Waverly tennis team dueled Beatrice on the road on a cold and windy afternoon on April 12.

The Lady Vikings split their six singles matches Zoey Nelson (8-9, 5-8), Kaitlynn Ellis (4-8) and Morgan Schuelke (6-8) all lost matches against their Beatrice counterparts.

Maddy Wells (8-0), Mallory Kreikemeier (8-4) and Camryn Hummel (9-8, 8-5) all won their singles matches for the Vikings.

Schuelke and Wells won their doubles match by a score of 9-7. Maddy Brunssen and Alayna Landis also won their doubles match-up by an 8-4 decision.

Ellis and Nelson were defeated in their doubles match-up in Beatrice by a score of 3-8.

The Lady Vikings traveled to York for a duel against the Lady Dukes on April 15.

The Vikings were defeated in all six of their singles matchups and all three of their doubles matchups.

Waverly returned to action on a nice afternoon on April 23 in Columbus.

The Lady Vikings finished runner-up at the invitational.

Nelson finished 3-2 on the day on Friday and finished in third place.