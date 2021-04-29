 Skip to main content
Waverly girls start week with 1-0 overtime victory
Waverly Mallory Retzlaff 4.28

BIG WIN: Waverly Junior Mallory Retzlaff and the Lady Vikings finished off a busy week with a home match against the Aurora Huskies on Saturday. The Vikings would go on to win 6-0. (Staff Photos by Anna Boggs)

BENNINGTON – The Waverly girls soccer team ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-6 on the year with a 1-0 overtime victory over Bennington on the road on April 19.

Senior Leah Rasmussen scored the match’s only goal in the second overtime period lifting the Vikings to a 1-0 victory.

Senior keeper Tara Tenopir turned in 100 minutes of shutout play in goal for the visitors, earning her sixth win of the season in net for the Vikings.

Waverly returned to action on a cool and cloudy evening in Nebraska City against the Pioneers.

The Vikings remained on a roll against the Pioneers and cruised to a 5-0 victory to improve to 7-6 on the season.

Senior Maddie Dutton scored a pair of goals for the Vikings and senior Kieayra Reinwald and junior Payton Ossenkop also scored a goal.

Freshman Halle Reiter handed out an assist and freshman Olivia Hind dished out two helpers.

Seniors Reece Dixon and Sydney Griffin combined to shutout the Pioneers.

The Vikings capped the week with a big 6-0 victory over Aurora on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Waverly.

The Vikings scored four goals in the opening half and were not threatened by the Huskies.

Six different players scored goals for the home team.

Dutton, Reiter, Ashley Warner, Reinwald, Rasmussen and Hind all scored goals for the home team.

Lexi Adams, Elly Speicher, Kelsey Cordes, Rasmussen and Hind all handed out helpers.

Dutton, Rasmussen and Hind all have six goals this season to lead the Vikings.

Tenopir started in net and Dixon finished in the 6-0 victory.

The Vikings improved to 8-6 with the 3-0 week on the pitch.

