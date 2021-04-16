Waverly girl is crowned Miss Nebraska Superstar

WAVERLY – Lila Dee Coleman, 8, of Waverly, was crowned and awarded the state title of Miss Nebraska Superstar in the Princess of America pageant.

The event took place in Junction City, Kan. on Feb. 26 and 27. She was the top overall winner in all age divisions for her musical performance of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” Lila also competed in an interview, personal introduction, on stage question, formal wear, casual wear and ambassador competitions. The Princess of America pageant’s motto is a crown with a cause and focuses on developing confidence, leadership skills, and community service involvement.

Lila is involved in community service by donating birthday cake boxes and food to Waverly’s Little Food Pantry, making encouraging signs for healthcare workers, making face shields to protect healthcare workers, ringing bells for the Salvation Army and picking up trash in the community. She has collected backpacks filled with school supplies and is planning to donate them to Waverly Intermediate School.

She will advance to the National Princess of America Pageant in Branson, Mo. in July.

Lila is the daughter of Myron and Chrissie Coleman of Waverly. She is the granddaughter of Cal and Joyce Weeks of Waverly and Rich and Char Coleman of Eagle.