Waverly gets confidence back with dominating showing at home

WAVERLY – In their first and only home game until Sept. 20, the Class B No. 4 Waverly volleyball team knocked off Ashland-Greenwood in straight sets 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 on Aug. 30. The win was a good confidence builder for the Vikings, who started the year 2-4, with a slew of tough matches.

Trailing 3-0 in the first set, Kara Kassebaum came up with a huge kill. A block by Ellie Rine two plays later evened the score up at three apiece.

Waverly kept the momentum going with a four-point run that was capped off with a kill by Jaelyn Dicke. Later on, Renae Landon picked up a kill in the middle on an over hit by the Bluejays that made it 18-9 in favor of the Vikings.

Closing out the 13-point first set win for Waverly was returning starters Dicke and Eden Moore with a pair of kills on the outsides.

The Vikings came out firing in the second set as they jumped out to a 10-3 lead thanks to two aces from Joslyn Rice. Waverly never looked back from that point on as they pulled out a 12 point second set win after a kill from Dicke.

Both A-G and Waverly went back and forth at the start of the third set. The Vikings grabbed a 5-4 lead after a kill from Moore and an ace from Rice.

Waverly continued to add to their lead with a kill from Rine in the middle that put the Vikings up 20-15.

Closing out the set and match with three straight kills were Moore, Jolee Wiese and Dicke.

Coming up with nine kills in the match for Waverly was Dicke. Right behind her was Moore with eight kills, Kassebaum finished with six, Landon had five and Wiese picked up three. At the net, Moore and Landon had three blocks, Wiese and Dicke had two and Rowley ended up with one.

From the setter position, Rowley kept the Vikings’ offense in sync throughout the match with 31 assists. Defensively, Rice and Dicke had 18 digs and Ashley Warner picked up 16.

Later in the week, Waverly moved their record to 6-4 by winning the Beatrice Volleyball Tournament. They finished the day with a 3-0 mark, knocking off Omaha Gross Catholic and Aurora in straight sets and then Grand Island Northwest in three sets in the title match.

In the first round, the Vikings made light work of the Cougars, winning 25-11 in both sets. Waverly had an outstanding .452 hitting percentage and 91.8 serving percentage.

Powering the offense with five kills apiece were Dicke, Moore and Kassebaum. Coming up with three kills was Wiese, while Rowley had two, and Maddie Bassford, Alaina Ropte and Landon all had one.

At the net, Landon, Wiese and Rowley earned two blocks and Moore picked up one. Dicke, Meghan Krenke, Rowley and Warner all had one ace serve.

Pacing the team with 14 assists and nine digs was Rowley. Finishing with six digs defensively was Dicke and Rine and Moore each had five.

The semifinal match for Waverly was against the Aurora Huskies, who beat Beatrice in straight sets to start the tournament. Both sets were competitive, but in the end, it was the Vikings who picked up the wins 25-20, 25-23.

Moore came up with seven kills and had one ace in the match. Right behind her was Kassebaum with six kills, Dicke finished with four kills and two blocks and Wiese had three kills and one block.

Leading Waverly with 22 assists and 10 digs was Rowley. Warner came up with the most digs in the match with 10, while Moore had eight, Rice and Dicke had six and Krenke ended with five.

In the championship against Northwest, the Vikings had a setback out of the gate losing the first set 25-22. They responded to the loss by dominating their opponent in the next two sets 25-16 and 25-18.

Reaching double digits in kills were Dicke with 14, Moore with 11 and Kassebaum with 10. Ending with a respectable six kills was Landon, Wiese had four and Rowley picked up three.

At the service line, Warner and Dicke both had two aces, while Moore had one.

Coming up big at the net was Moore with five blocks. Two behind her with three were Wiese and Landon.

Earning 35 assists in the match and 11 digs was Rowley. Rice had 29 digs and one assist, Wiese had 11 digs, Dicke had 10 digs and Moore came up with nine digs.

Waverly opened up this week with a road match at Blair on Sept. 6. They play at Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.