Waverly gets by Cougars in first round of Subdistricts

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 4 Waverly boys soccer team took on Conestoga for the second time in as many weeks in the first round of the Class B-3 Subdistrict Tournament in Waverly on April 30. In a game that was close throughout, the Vikings were able to prevail with a 1-0 victory.

“I was proud of the way the boys played on Saturday,” Waverly Boys Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “At halftime, we talked about being patient and when our scoring opportunity came we needed to take it. In the postseason, teams are going to defend for their lives, and that is exactly what Conestoga did.”

After battling to a 0-0 draw in the first half, Waverly finally got their opportunity to score in the second half.

Devin Moore was able to steal the ball from a Cougar player and then put up a nice floating pass into the goal box. Carson Brentlinger was able to control the ball and gave a nice cross pass to Kemper Reed who finished off the sequence with a goal.

Conestoga was able to get a few more shots in at the goal to try and tie the game but ended up coming up short.

It was another truly spectacular game by the Viking’s defense. Ian Morehead played all 80 minutes at goalie and had four saves.

“Our defense did a great job of being organized and earning the clean sheet as a unit,” Ziola said. “We ask our defenders to do a lot of one on one defending and it's not an easy job. It takes a group effort and focus for 80 minutes to earn a shutout and I thought the boys did that on Saturday.”

It was a different outcome for Waverly earlier in the week, when they took on Class B No. 3 Bennington on the road on April 26. The Badgers scored the most goals of the season on the Vikings and ended up winning 6-1.

The only goal of the contest for Waverly came in the second half. On a free kick from around 15 yards out, Landon Tjaden snuck a ball into the right corner for a score.

Finishing with 11 saves in the loss was Morehead in 80 minutes of work.

Waverly took on Nebraska City who defeated The Platte 2-1 on April 30 for the B-3 Subdistrict Title on May 3. Check out the May 12 edition of the Waverly News for information on that game.