WAVERLY – For the second time this season, the Class B No. 5 Waverly girls basketball team took on Class B No. 10 Seward, this time in the B-6 District Final at home on Feb. 25. After losing earlier in the year in overtime, the Vikings picked up a 65-52 win to punch their ticket to state for the second straight year.

“This is what these girls wanted,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “They wanted a home game and they wanted an opportunity to get to state. They came out with a lot of spirit and a lot of energy and they really worked together. I think you could really tell what they wanted and it turned out well for them.”

To start the contest, Waverly used the home court to their advantage as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead. That was thanks to three-pointers from Parker Christiansen and Paige Radenslaben and a layup by Anna Clarke.

Seward answered back with a 10-4 run to close out the first quarter, which pulled them within two at 12-10.

In the second quarter, Christiansen started things off with a three and layup to give the Vikings a seven-point lead. On the next possession, Peyton Tritz knocked down a bucket that made it 19-10 Waverly.

Heading into halftime, the Vikings’ lead grew to 30-18 after a bucket inside from Christensen and a trey by Lexi Adams.

Waverly continued to dominate in the third with a steal and layup from Annie Harms. Midway through the quarter, Clarke got her own rebound and made a layup to put the Vikings up 36-22.

A pair of buckets by Christiansen to end the third gave Waverly a 42-33 advantage going to the fourth quarter.

Seward tried to make a run and got within six points of the Vikings with 5:30 remaining. Waverly didn’t falter and got two layups and a three from Harms that put them up by double digits at 49-39.

The Vikings were able to coast the rest of the way to the victory behind good free throw shooting.

Playing a big role in the win for Waverly was their work on the offensive glass. A good chunk of their points came on second chance opportunities.

“That was huge,” Cockerill said. “We had players like Peyton Tritz who had multiple offensive rebounds and putbacks. It was more about the heart in the lion. These girls wanted the ball and they went and they got.”