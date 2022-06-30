Waverly freshman reach title game of home tournament

WAVERLY- The Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic freshman put together a good showing at their home tournament they hosted with Ashland from June 24 through June 26. They finished with a 2-1 record knocking off Wahoo 7-6 on Friday and Platteview 15-1 on Saturday. In the title game, they lost 13-8 to Bennington on Sunday.

Against Wahoo, it was a back and forth contest between two evenly matched teams. In the end, it was Waverly who was able to rally for the one run victory.

It was the freshmen who were able to get on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the first.

Starting the inning off with a single to the shortstop was Trev Greve and then he scored on a wild pitch. Blasting a triple to left was Owen Gassburner and he too, came home on a wild pitch from the pitcher to make it 2-0.

After being held scoreless in both the second and the third, Waverly struck back with two more runs in the fourth.

With one runner on third, Jonah Muench grounded out to the shortstop scoring Logan Chloupek. After reaching base on a single to center, Tev Greve used his speed to steal around to home and put the freshman up 4-1.

Despite the deficit, Wahoo didn’t back down and were able to score five runs across the fifth and sixth to go up 6-5.

With the last at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, Jace Kroger singled to third base with one out. After two straight walks loaded the bases, Quinn Kment sent a ball to center where an error was made scoring a run and tying the game.

Drew Koch had the game winning hit with a single to left field knocking in Glassburner.

Coming up with two hits and one RBI in the victory was Koch and Muech had one run batted in. Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out nine people was Gassburner and Chloupek came on for one inning, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In the second game of the tournament, the freshmen were able to earn a convincing victory over Platteview in four innings. A big reason for that was Waverly was able to scratch across five runs in each of their three at-bats.

It started with Greve singling in the infield and then a walk being issued by Platteview to start the bottom of the first. Both would end up scoring on a single from Chase Dittenber and put the freshman up 2-0.

The final two runs of the inning were driven in by singles from Kment that scored one and Chloupek that drove in two and pushed Waverly’s advantage out to five runs.

Heading into their final at-bat in the fourth, Platteview needed six runs to keep the contesting going. Kroger was able to make sure that didn’t happen as he dealt out two strikeouts and then a pop out to end the contest.

He pitched all four innings for the freshman, gave up one earned run, and had five strikeouts.

Leading Waverly with two hits and four RBIs was Glassburner, while Dittenber picked up three hits and drove in three runs, and Kroger, Quinn Kment, and Tyler Wells had one hit and one RBI.

After picking up multiple wins, the freshman faced their toughest test of the tournament when they took on Bennington on June 26. The Badgers led from start to finish, but it didn’t stop Waverly from scoring four runs in the seventh to make the game interesting.

Trailing 13-4, a walk and a hit by pitch were issued by Bennington to start the bottom of the seventh. Dittenber was able to load the bases when hit the first pitch of his at-bat back to the pitcher for a single.

The singles kept coming when Koch came to the plate and hit a ball to center scoring two and making it 13-6.

Kment’s hit to right field and Tyler Wells hitting into a fielder’s choice put across two more runs and trimmed the freshman’s deficit to five runs.

That was as close as Waverly would get to Bennington, with a strikeout and then a pop out securing the victory for the Badgers.

Both Koch and Wells had one hit and two RBIs in the loss and Bogle and Glassburner finished with one hit and one RBI.

As the starter, Kment pitched four innings, gave up five earned runs, and had five strikeouts. In relief, Chloupek went two innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout, and Bogle pitched one inning and allowed one run.

This week Waverly played at Elkhorn on June 29. They have a double header at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. against Lincoln Northeast on July 2.