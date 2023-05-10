WAVERLY – The Waverly boys and girls track teams put together another solid showing at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at home on May 2. For a third straight year, Waverly won on the boys side with 135 points and the girls were runner-up with 102 points.

“It was great to have success at the EMC meet this week, especially with it being on our home track,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We definitely went in as the favorite on the boys’ side and they did not disappoint. It was a nice day and our efforts were outstanding. It is hard to isolate particular great performances, but a couple that really stood out were Coehn Burhoop’s with a PR (personal record) in the high jump and Landon Scott’s PR in the pole vault.”

Winning the pole vault for the boys with a PR vault of 14-07 was Landon Scott. This was also a conference record for the event. Right behind him in second place in the pole vault was Sam Schernikau, who cleared 13-00.

In the high jump, Cohen Burhoop soared to heights he has never reached before. He took home first place in the event after clearing a PR of 6-05.

On the track, Grant Schere came in first place in the 200 meter dash by running a 22.04. He also took second in an incredibly fast 100 meter dash by posting a 10.61.

Braxton Smith earned gold in the 400 meter dash by getting to the line in a time of 22.58. He was edged out by .10 seconds by teammate Schere in the 200 meter dash by running a PR of 22.05.

Taking second place in the 300 meter hurdles and running a personal record time of 41.78 was Preston Harms.

As usual, the relays were an extremely huge point source for the Vikings. They won the 4x100, 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays.

Earning the first gold medal in the relays was the 4x800 meter team of Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser, Keaton Bowker and AJ Hefelfinger in a time of 8:17.32.

Preston Harms, Kasparek, Schere and Austin Neddenreip broke the tape in the 4x100 by clocking a 43.53.

Closing the meet out with a time of 3:26.22 in the 4x400 meter relay were Braxton Smith, Kasparek, Moser and AJ Heffelfinger.

For the girls, Alonna Depalma had a meet to remember with two individual gold medals and then helped the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays take first.

The most dramatic of those first place finishes for Depalma came in the 100 meter dash. She battled Kennedy Wade of Bennington to the line and was able to out lean her in a time of 12.091. Wade ended up posting a 12.096.

Depalma’s first gold medal came in the 400 meter dash where she broke the tape in a time of 57.84. That was just in front of Sydney Stodden from Elkhorn North, who ran a 58.28.

Running a personal record time and getting first in the 800 meter run was Emma Steffensen. The freshman ended up clocking a 2:21.08.

In the pole vault competition, Avery Scott set a new school record and was the conference champion with a vault of 10-08.

Claiming gold in the 4x100 meter relay for Waverly were Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds, Joslyn Rice and Depalma with a time of 49.30. Also taking first in the 4x400 meter relay were Joslyn Rice, Steffensen, Millie Waldo and Depalma, who ran a 4:04.28.

The Vikings came in second behind Norris, who set a PR for their school, in the 4x800. Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Marissa Gross and Steffensen posted a 9:44.82.

Continuing to come along for Waverly in the 300 meter hurdles is Mrsny. She set a personal record time in the event and took second by running a 48.71.

The Vikings hosted the B-3 District Meet at home on May 9. The top three individuals and two relays qualify for the Class B State Track Meet at Omaha Burke. The results will be published in next week’s newspaper.

The rest of the medalists for Waverly from the EMC Conference Meet can be found below.

Eastern Midlands Conference Meet

Boys 100 M Dash- 6. Austin Neddenreip, 11.24

Girls 100 M Dash- 4. Joslyn Rice, 12.74

Boys 200 M Dash- 2. Braxton Smith, 22.05

Girls 200 M Dash- 6. Alyssa Folds, 27.08

Boys 400 M Dash- 6. Barrett Mayfield, 54.98

Boys 800 M Run- 3. Drew Moser, 2:00.86; 4. AJ Heffelfinger, 2:01.62

Girls 800 M Run- 4. Millie Waldo, 2:28.05

Boys 1,600 M Run- 4. Jared Schroeder, 4:44.70; 6. Gregory Cockerill, 4:46.96

Boys 3,200 M Run- 3. Jared Schroeder, 10:23.75; 6. Gregory Cockerill, 10:44.67

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 6. Garrett Black, 16.10

Girls Shot Put- 4. Jaelyn Dicke, 36-03.50

Boys Long Jump- 4. Carter McMillan, 21-01.25

Girls Long Jump- 5. Annie Harms, 16-06.25

Boys Triple Jump- 4. Zach Hartman, 41-05

Girls Triple Jump- 3. Annie Harms, 33-09.50; 4. Mya Dubas, 33-01; 6. Alaina Ropte, 32-00