Waverly finishes in the middle of the pack at first Invite

GRETNA- In their first tournament of the season, the Waverly boys golf team took eighth place out of 16 teams at the Gretna Invitational on March 29. The Vikings finished with a team score of 363, while Gretna won their home invite by shooting a 311 and Mount Michael came in second place with a score of 317.

“I thought the Waverly golfers played well in the conditions of wind and cold,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “Team shot a 363 which is a significant decrease over 2021. We placed 8th out of 16 teams.”

The meet hosted by the Dragons was a very hard one to place at. In order to get in the top 15 at Tiburon Golf Course, you had to shoot lower than an 85.

Coming in just over that in 19th place was Jace Rice who shot an 87.

Ethan Rosenthal, Carter Lee, and Josh Wall were all neck and neck with each other in terms of score throughout the meet. In the end, they were three of five golfers who ended up carding a 92 with Rosenthal finishing in 33rd place, Lee taking home 34th place, and Wall coming in 37th overall.

Rounding out the team score for Waverly was Tyler Erlandson in 65th. He ended up shooting a 107 for 18 holes.

This week the Vikings will be competing at the Norris Invite on April 7. The meet starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Pioneer Golf Course in Lincoln.