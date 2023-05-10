BLAIR – The Waverly boys golf team competed in the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair on May 2. In a tough field of competition, the Vikings finished fifth out of six teams with a 356.

“The team’s scores are not progressing in the right direction at this time,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “My hope is that the players will try and improve their focus in the upcoming week. Time will tell.”

The only medalist for Waverly was Josh Wall in ninth place with a score of 84. He shot a 40 on the first nine holes and then a 44 on the back nine.

Five strokes behind Wall in 19th place was Grey Klucas with an 89. The sophomore shot a 43 on the front nine and a 46 on the final nine holes of play.

Coming in back-to-back in 20th and 21st were Royce Klucas and Ethan Rosenthal. Shooting a 91 was Royce Klucas and Rosenthal carded a 92.

Rounding out the team score the Vikings was William Foster. He took 31st place overall with an 18 hole score of 103.

Winning the meet with a score of 311 was Norris, and Elkhorn North took second with a 333. Individually, Thomas Hansmeyer and Carson Thurber of Norris got first and second by carding a 77.

Waverly had their second competition of the week when they took on Gretna in a dual at Crooked Creek Golf Course on May 4. The format for this competition was a little bit different with the players pairing up for a three hole scramble, three hole alternate shot and a three hole best ball.

In the varsity dual, Gretna picked up the win over the Vikings by a final of 154 to 162.

Shooting a 39 for the Waverly varsity squad were the teams of Royce and Grey Klucas and Wall and Tanner Gossard. Tying for second for the Vikings were Rosenthal and Jonah Tucker and Tyler Erlandson and Foster with a 42.

For the junior varsity team for the Vikings they were led by Rees Bunting and Ty Lebow who carded a 43. Right behind them with a 53 were Sam Bogle and Landan Lewis.

Carding a 57 were Mason Heather and Braden Romans and shooting a 58 were Hayden Knickerbocker and Austin Perkins.

This week Waverly closed out the regular season at their home invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course on May 9.