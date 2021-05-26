Waverly FFA establishes first ag camp

Students will learn about plants, animals, soil, natural resources and commodities in the four sections. These sections will be led by FFA chapter members.

Spath said for the commodities portion, campers will be participating in a trading game to teach them about the global economy and trading commodities. The campers will also engage in a natural resources scavenger hunt amongst other topic-related activities.

Both Wheeler and Denison said the objective of the camp is to recruit more students for FFA and inform them about the organization and what it takes to be a part of FFA. When Denison joined her freshman year, she had no idea one had to be taking an agriculture class to join.

“I’m pretty sure that I was

thrown into the ag class, but I ended up really enjoying it,” Denison said. “Most kids don’t know how to be in FFA and what it’s about. For me and Dalton, getting freshmen in and getting that influence to younger kids was probably our biggest goal.”

Wheeler, a sophomore at the time, joined the same year as Denison. The soon-to-be senior said he hopes the campers will learn more about agriculture through the camp, which is exactly why he and Denison joined FFA in the first place.