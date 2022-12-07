Waverly falls just short against Norris

FIRTH — A pair of tough contests has left the Class B No. 4 Waverly Boys Basketball Team at 0-2 after two games. It wasn’t the start the Vikings were looking for as they lost to Norris 56-55 in overtime on Dec. 1 and then fell to Elkhorn 66-48 on the road on Dec. 3.

On Thursday against the Titans, Waverly fell behind 13-6. Carter Gullion got the Vikings back within four with his first and only three of the game.

Norris grabbed a 17-12 lead at the end of the first and expanded it out to 28-20 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Waverly started on the comeback trail with a pair of three pointers from Sam Schernikau. The Vikings finished the third with 15 points but still trailed 42-35 heading to the final quarter.

Harms caught the hot hand for Waverly in the fourth. He knocked down two threes and helped power the Vikings to a 14-7 run that tied the game at 49-49 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the bank was open for Harms who hit another three to give Waverly a 55-54 edge. Unfortunately, that lead didn’t stick with Norris getting two more points to win the game by one.

Both teams struggled at the free throw line in the contest. The Vikings finished with a 50% average and the Titans made 48% of their attempts.

Tying for a game high with 21 points was Harms while AJ Heffelfinger scored 19. Schernikau scored five points, Gullion and Keaton Rine had three and Cooper Skrobecki and Brennan Miller both dropped in two points.

Despite being unranked, Elkhorn turned out to be a tough task for the Vikings on the road on Saturday. The Antlers shot 58% from the field as they went on to down Waverly by 18 points.

The reason for the Vikings loss was they were outscored by Elkhorn 16-9 in the first quarter and then 17-9 in the third. In both the second and fourth, Waverly only lost the scoring battle 17-15 and then 16-15.

In order to win games you have to hit shots and that is exactly what Elkhorn did with a 58% field goal percentage. The Vikings shot significantly lower only making 35% of their attempts.

The rebounding department was also dominated by the Antlers who grabbed 32 boards compared to just 20 for Waverly.

Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 17 points scored against Elkhorn and Gullion dropped in 13. Ending up with nine points was Harms, Skrobecki scored three and Rine, Evan Kastens and Schenikau all had two points.

Waverly took on Blair at home on Dec. 6. They host Class B No. 9 York at 7:30 p.m. on Dec.8.