Waverly falls in OT thriller to Skutt

OMAHA – Class B No. 4 Waverly gave Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt everything they could handle in what might have been the most exciting Nebraska high school football game up to this point in the year. Unfortunately, the Vikings were on the losing end as the SkyHawks prevailed 27-24 on Sept. 3.

Waverly got off to a great start in the contest turning a Skutt turnover into six points in the first quarter. Austin Neddenriep was the player who recovered the SkyHawks fumble and then took it 31 yards for a touchdown. On the extra point attempt, Devin Moore put it through the uprights giving the Vikings a 7-0 edge.

Skutt would continue to drive the ball into Waverly’s territory several other times in the quarter but was never able to find the end zone. Instead, they went to their kicker Noah Boyd who connected on field goals of 27 and 23 yards, making it a 7-6 game after the first quarter.

After a scoreless second and third quarters of action, the offense for both teams picked it up a lot in the final frame of regulation.

Cole Murray helped orchestrate a drive for the Vikings to begin at the four that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown pass to Riley Marsh. After the extra point, Waverly was up 14-6.