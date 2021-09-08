Waverly falls in OT thriller to Skutt

OMAHA – Class B No. 4 Waverly gave Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt everything they could handle in what might have been the most exciting Nebraska high school football game up to this point in the year. Unfortunately, the Vikings were on the losing end as the SkyHawks prevailed 27-24 on Sept. 3.
Waverly got off to a great start in the contest turning a Skutt turnover into six points in the first quarter. Austin Neddenriep was the player who recovered the SkyHawks fumble and then took it 31 yards for a touchdown. On the extra point attempt, Devin Moore put it through the uprights giving the Vikings a 7-0 edge.
Skutt would continue to drive the ball into Waverly’s territory several other times in the quarter but was never able to find the end zone. Instead, they went to their kicker Noah Boyd who connected on field goals of 27 and 23 yards, making it a 7-6 game after the first quarter.
After a scoreless second and third quarters of action, the offense for both teams picked it up a lot in the final frame of regulation.
Cole Murray helped orchestrate a drive for the Vikings to begin at the four that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown pass to Riley Marsh. After the extra point, Waverly was up 14-6.
The SkyHawks finally figured out their issues on the offensive side of the ball and scored two touchdowns in a matter of minutes to go up 21-14.
Caden Becker had both touchdowns for Skutt, one on a six-yard run and the other on a three-yard run. They also made a crucial two-point conversion that helped them get back the one point they had been chasing throughout the game.
Trailing by seven, Waverly needed a big play to keep the game alive. They got just that, as Marsh completed a 72-yard pass to Murray for the duo’s second touchdown of the quarter.
In overtime, the Vikings and SkyHawks traded field goals in the first overtime. Moore a 24-yard attempt and Boyd hit a 35-yarder tying the game up at 24.
After catching fire at the end of the game, Waverly’s offense was stopped by Skutt on their second possession of overtime. That set up Boyd to make his fourth field goal of the game from 28 yards out to secure the victory.
Finishing the game with 163 yards passing and two touchdowns was Murray. Marsh had 112 receiving yards and Eddi Johnson had one catch for 33 yards.
Piling up 12 tackles in the contest was Trevor Brown, while Quinten Kastens had two tackles and a sack. Moore completed the game with three made extra points and one field goal.
The Vikings schedule doesn’t get any easier as they take on Class B No. 2 Elkhorn at home in their season opener on Sept. 10. The Antlers are coming off a 34-7 drubbing of Omaha Roncalli Catholic in their last game.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.