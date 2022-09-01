Waverly falls in heartbreaker to start the season

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 6 Waverly Football team experienced the most gut wrenching of losses in their season and home opener against Class B No. 3 Elkhorn on August 26. After leading the majority of the game, the Vikings ended up losing on a late touchdown score 21-17.

“I was very proud of how the players competed against a very good Elkhorn team,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “I know the boys are disappointed we didn't get the win but there was still lots to be proud of and build off of for the rest of the season. I thought a big question mark coming into this season was our offensive and defensive lines and I was very proud of how those groups did against a very big and experienced Elkhorn offensive and defensive line.”

Out of the gate, the Vikings were able to get on the board with a 38 yard field goal off the foot of Jonny Martin with 5:45 in the first quarter.

During Elkhorn’s next possession, Cooper Skrobecki stepped in front of a pass and went 23 yards the other way for a score. After the made extra point by Martin, the Vikings were in control 10-0 at the end of the first.

The Antlers fought back in the second quarter with an 84 yard interception return to make it a three point contest in favor of Waverly.

Elkhorn was knocking on the door of another score with 20 seconds left in the half. They were able to get in when KJ Schenck rumbled into the end zone on an eight yard run with 14 seconds left in the second to give the Antlers a 14-10 halftime advantage.

To start the third quarter, the Vikings began with the ball. They were able to mount a long scoring drive that was capped off by a four yard touchdown run from Evan Kastens with 1:46 left in the third which put Waverly up 17-14.

With the score the same with fewer than four minutes to go in the fourth, the Vikings got a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a kick that didn’t get off their side of the field.

Set up with perfect field position to begin a game winning drive, the Antlers went to work getting inside the 20. They were eventually able to squeeze the ball in for a touchdown with a three yard run from Schenck with 34.1 seconds left.

With little time to mount a comeback drive, Waverly was able to push the ball inside the 20 of Elkhorn. The Vikings took a shot at the end zone with three seconds left, but the pass came up short.

Gaining 51 yards on the ground and scoring once was Kastens. Trey Jackson threw for 127 yards and Landon Oelke had 30 receiving yards.

Finishing with an impressive 20 tackles was Charlie Johnson. On top of his interception for a score, Skrobecki had eight tackles and Kemper Reed had four.

Despite falling short, Manstedt was happy with how his team performed especially on the line. He is confident the team will continue to take steps in the right direction to have another good season.

“We have a lot of guys who started their first game on Friday night, this team will only continue to get better as the season progresses and we gain more experience,” Manstedt said. “Right now we have to focus on improving a little bit each week and if we can do that this group will have a great year.”

This week Waverly will hit the road to take on Beatrice who lost 41-7 to Class B No. 6 Omaha Gross in their home opener. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.