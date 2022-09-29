Waverly faces tough competition at home tournament

LINCOLN- As it gets closer and closer to state tournament time, the competition for the Waverly Boys Tennis team continues to get tougher. They saw this first hand at the Waverly Invite on Sept. 22 where they finished in a tie for fifth and then took fourth place at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on Sept. 23.

“We were happy with our results at the Waverly Invite in particular; it's a tough tournament with some teams who will be vying for State,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “At GICC, the Two Doubles team of McInteer & Clarke had a good day, despite their 1-3 record. Two of their losses came to very solid teams (Skutt & York), and they were within a game of winning both, so they could have gone either way on those.”

The top finish for the Vikings at their home invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln came from Royce Klucas. In No. 2 singles, the sophomore went 3-1 and earned a second place finish.

In No. 1 Singles, Grey Klucas ended up with a 1-4 record and came in 7th place overall.

Both the No. 1 Doubles team of Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott and the No. 2 Doubles team of Isaac Clarke and Chase McInteer finished with 1-3 records. Taking third place were McElhose and Scott and Clarke and McInteer got third.

The next day in Grand Island, both Grey and Royce Klucas got third place at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles with a 2-2 mark. Grey Klucas was also able to avenge a loss from earlier in the year when he knocked off his opponent from York at the tournament.

Going 1-3 at No. 2 doubles were McInteer and Clarke and McElhose and Scott ended up with a 0-4 mark at No. 1 doubles.

Waverly has a dual at home against Elkhorn at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. They will be at the Beatrice Tournament at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 30.