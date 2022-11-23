Waverly eSports sends two teams to state in first year of program

WAVERLY — Video games often get a bad rap as a self-isolating hobby, where players hole up in their basement with their chosen first-person shooter game and don’t emerge for hours.

But the advent and standardization of online gaming has shattered that antisocial stereotype, and a new Waverly High School program is taking it a step farther.

The 2022-23 school year is the first for the Waverly eSports team, and its team sponsor, Adam Qualset, said the goal is to provide a fun, communal environment for high school kids to play video games while building a program that sustains itself from year to year.

“There’s a big social advantage,” said Qualset, whose son Jacob plays on the team. “You see the fun that happens, and the teamwork.”

High school eSports — and eSports in general — is a growing trend, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Over 70 Nebraska high schools have eSports teams, including Class B foes Norris, Beatrice, Omaha Skutt and Omaha Gross. Qualset said there were just over 40 Nebraska high school teams last year.

He first mentioned the idea to Waverly activities director Brad McMillan in 2019 at a volleyball game.

“It had been on my mind for a while,” Qualset said. “I went across the court and talked to (McMillan), and I think I surprised him a little bit. But I think after that, he did research and just figured out that this is what high schools are doing, that it’s inevitable that high schools will do it, and you’ll be left behind if you don’t do it.”

McMillan presented the possibility of an eSports pilot program to the District 145 Board of Education in June and explained the opportunities that eSports is providing kids.

“There are pretty good scholarships that colleges are giving out for this now, there’s dedicated rooms, even in high schools, that are getting revamped and rebuilt,” McMillan said. “It’s something new that I did not have on my radar whatsoever, but I’m becoming more and more familiar with it, and it’s something that is gaining a lot of ground.”

Fast-forward to the end of the eSports fall season, and one of the senior Waverly team members, Alex Hauser, has received a scholarship offer to compete for York University’s team.

Hauser was one of five Waverly eSports players, who in year one of the program, qualified for the Nebraska School eSports Association’s fall state tournament, which featured “Super Smash Bros.” and “Rocket League” as its two competitive tournaments.

Hauser was the alternate on Waverly’s “Rocket League” team that included fellow seniors Noah Post, Owen Carrillo and Ethan Von Busch and finished third in the District 2 NSESA state tournament.

Post and Von Busch got into “Rocket League” — which Von Busch described as “soccer with cars” — several years ago, but especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They randomly connected with Carrillo in online play and began competing as a team more regularly, eventually building a solid chemistry that led to their 20-1 regular season record.

“We’ve all been friends for a good amount of time,” Carrillo said. “I’d say we play better because we’re closer to each other.”

He said it was an easy choice for him and his friends to join Waverly’s new eSports team.

“We kind of decided to play just because we’ve already played a ton and none of us play a fall sport,” Carrillo said.

That’s the demographic Qualset said he’s looking for as he builds the program.

“I’d love to find a group of students who don’t play any other sports, who would go home and play their video games, but instead of going home, they could come here and practice,” Qualset said.

Brysen Adams is one of the kids who had already been playing his game of choice for years, and he was a natural fit to join the team when he heard there would be an eSports team forming. The sophomore said he’s played “Super Smash Bros.” for 10 years, but he said the eSports team is the first place that he’s found a true community of gamers.

“I was really excited about being around people who also like to play video games,” Adams said.

Adams was the team’s fifth state qualifier, and he came in seventh in the District 2 “Smash” tournament. Qualset said he’s excited to have Adams on the team for two more years because he is the kind of kid you can build a program around. Qualset said he needs kids who know the games like the back of their hands to show him and younger players how it’s done.

“I rely on the kids to teach me,” Qualset said. “I can’t compete with what they know. There’s just no way.”

Right now, the eSports team meets on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the school’s computer-aided design lab. The winter season brings on competitive “Mario Kart 8” and “Clash Royale,” and the spring season will feature “Smash Ultimate,” “League of Legends,” and “Starcraft II.”

Qualset said it helps to have team members like Adams who will be around for the long haul, but he said he’s going to try to grow Waverly eSports with students who don’t have many other after-school conflicts and could benefit from the team’s positive environment.

“Maybe they’re not students who go out of their way to do other activities,” Qualset said. “Maybe they don’t process in their mind that, you know, ‘I can stay at school and there’s something fun to do at school.’ Those are the kids I want to grab and get pulled into here.”