Waverly Empire starts week with 9-0 win over Cardinals

CRETE – The Waverly Empire senior legion baseball team earned a 9-0 shutout win over Crete on June 8 behind a strong pitching performance from a trio of pitchers.
Starter Sam Bentjen earned the win on the mound for Empire after working three scoreless innings while allowing just two base hits. Levi Powell and Nolan Maahs combined to score three scoreless innings after Bentjen exited.
Riley Marsh had a big game offensively finishing with two hits including a triple. He scored two runs and drove in a run.
Maahs also finished with two hits including a double and drove in a run and scored a run.
Payton Engel added two hits and drove in two runs and Caleb Herrell added two hits and scored and drove in a run.
The win against Crete ended a nine-game winless streak for Empire who returned to the field on Friday against Carpetland.
Carpetland scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to get past Empire 10-1 in five innings.
Empire finished with just one hit while Carpetland finished with nine.
Carson Vachal allowed 10 run in three innings and was tagged with the loss.
Empire was able to return to the diamond a few hours later and earned a 9-6 win over Nebraska City.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Empire was able to break through with a run. They added five more in the fifth and held on in the bottom of the seventh inning despite allowing four runs.
Waverly finished with a season-high 14 base hits and seven different players came through with RBI.
Jake Bream finished 3-for-4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI.
Wyatt Fanning also finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Trey Jackson drove in two runs while finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.
Empire came back on Saturday for a doubleheader with Lincoln North Star and Millard North.
Engel pitched a great game, but Empire was outlasted 3-1 by North Star.
North Star was able to scratch out a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull out the win.
Engel allowed just three runs (two earned) in six innings and struck out seven while allowing just five hits.
Engel and Harrell each finished with doubles against North Star.
The second game on Saturday was high-scoring 10-9 affair won by Millard North.
Empire led 4-0 after one inning and 9-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but North was able to push across six runs to score the one-run win.
Bream was a beast against North, finishing 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI.
Engel and Kaden Harris also drove in two runs for Empire.
March added two hits and scored two runs.
The 2-3 finish last week dropped Empire’s record to 3-11-1 on the year.