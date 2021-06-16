Waverly Empire starts week with 9-0 win over Cardinals

Empire was able to return to the diamond a few hours later and earned a 9-6 win over Nebraska City.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Empire was able to break through with a run. They added five more in the fifth and held on in the bottom of the seventh inning despite allowing four runs.

Waverly finished with a season-high 14 base hits and seven different players came through with RBI.

Jake Bream finished 3-for-4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI.

Wyatt Fanning also finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Trey Jackson drove in two runs while finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.

Empire came back on Saturday for a doubleheader with Lincoln North Star and Millard North.

Engel pitched a great game, but Empire was outlasted 3-1 by North Star.

North Star was able to scratch out a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull out the win.

Engel allowed just three runs (two earned) in six innings and struck out seven while allowing just five hits.