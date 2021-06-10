Waverly Empire starts season with road win

Hastings scored a run in the first inning and tacked on one more in the sixth against Engel who pitched a great game in a losing effort for Empire.

Engel allowed seven hits and two unearned runs in six innings while striking out four and walking just one.

Herrell finished 2-for-3 and Fanning reach base twice via a pair of walks.

Empire remained on the road on June 1 when they traveled to Hickman to do battle with Norris.

The two teams combined for just six base hits in seven innings, but the home team was able to take advantage of three Viking errors and seven walks to pull out the 6-3 win.

Waverly led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the home team scored five times to take the lead for good.

Engel and Harris drove in runs for Empire and the team was led by a pair of hits from Bream.

Marsh took the loss in relief, allowing five runs on just one hit and three walks in one-and-a-third innings.

The Vikings fell to 1-6 on the year after dropping a close 2-1 decision on the road against the OKPWP 17-and-unders on June 3.