Waverly Empire’s weekend full of wins ends in one loss

WAVERLY – Waverly Empire Legion Seniors’ weekend competing in the Mid America Premier Tournament in Springfield, Mo. had several highlights including three wins, but left on a sour note with a shutout loss.
The team opened the tournament with an 8-0 shutout game win over the KCBA Knights on the evening of July 8 thanks to pitcher Payton Engel who only allowed one hit from the team from Kansas City, Mo. Engel struck out eight batters over six innings of play.
Waverly ended the game with 11 hits, two runs in the second inning, three runs in the third inning and capped the game with three runs in the sixth inning. Not only was Engel one short of a no-hitter, the Waverly High School senior went 3-for-4 at the plate leading the team in hits.
Riley Marsh led the team in runs with one hit and two runs scored. Jake Bream had two hits scoring one run. Wyatt Fanning, Levi Powell, Eli Russell, Kaden Harris and Carson Vachal all left the game with one score each under their belts.
On July 9, Waverly competed in two games, winning both. The first game was against Ozark American Legion and was much closer in score than the previous game. The game ended in six and a half innings with Waverly coming out on top 7-6.
Empire started the game strong with two runs scored in the first inning and four runs scored in the second inning with Ozark scoring one run in the second inning. The five-run lead kept Waverly in the game as Ozark slowly worked their way to even out the game with one run in the third inning, and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but ultimately failed to tie it up.
Pitcher Nash Peterson went four innings allowing two runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one. Peterson’s teammates Harris and Sam Bentjen followed Peterson’s act.
Engel and Herrell had two runs scored a piece with Bream, Harris and Vachal scoring one a piece.
Similar to the afternoon game on July 9, Waverly kicked the evening game off with two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning putting them ahead by four runs over Branson. Branson responded with three runs in the third inning after scoring one each in the first and second innings.
Waverly then squashed Branson’s hope of a win by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Branson attempts to respond
failed in the top of the sixth, the game ended 12-5 Waverly.
For the 12 runs scored, Waverly also had 12 hits. Bream, Engel, Herrell, Russell and Fanning each scored two runs, and Landon Oelke and Harris scored one each.
After three wins, Waverly’s final game of the tournament on the morning of July 10 didn’t turn out so sweet. The quarterfinal and single elimination game resulted in Waverly losing 0-5 against the Ducks.
With one score in the first inning, three scores in the third inning and one score in the fifth inning, the Ducks defeated the otherwise successful Waverly team. Waverly had a total of four hits from Fanning, Engel, Marsh and Harris, compared to the Ducks’ six hits.
After this final game, Waverly’s Twitter @WaverlyLegion announced the 5-0 loss.
“Cold bats and untimely errors, but that’s baseball,” the tweet read. “All (in) all, a good weekend going 3-1 against some good Midwestern competition.”
Results from the game against Blair on July 14 and the Roncalli Round Robin games on July 16 to 18 will be in the July 21 issue of The Waverly News.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.