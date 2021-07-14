Waverly Empire’s weekend full of wins ends in one loss

Empire started the game strong with two runs scored in the first inning and four runs scored in the second inning with Ozark scoring one run in the second inning. The five-run lead kept Waverly in the game as Ozark slowly worked their way to even out the game with one run in the third inning, and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but ultimately failed to tie it up.

Pitcher Nash Peterson went four innings allowing two runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one. Peterson’s teammates Harris and Sam Bentjen followed Peterson’s act.

Engel and Herrell had two runs scored a piece with Bream, Harris and Vachal scoring one a piece.

Similar to the afternoon game on July 9, Waverly kicked the evening game off with two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning putting them ahead by four runs over Branson. Branson responded with three runs in the third inning after scoring one each in the first and second innings.

Waverly then squashed Branson’s hope of a win by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Branson attempts to respond