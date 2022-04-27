Waverly eighth-grade saxophonist selected to play Carnegie Hall

WAVERLY – In Emily Standage’s six years of teaching music in School District 145, only two students have impressed her as capable of performing with the best in the world.

Standage nominated them both to audition for the prestigious Honors Performance Series, which invites talented musicians to perform together at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Only one of the two students, Waverly eighth-grader Sammy Linscott, was accepted.

Sammy first began training under Standage’s tutelage when she joined band in the fifth grade. She took a liking to alto saxophone at first because “it was kind of cool looking.” But it has held her intrigue especially for its dynamic range.

She has the musical feeling to be able to play hushed melodies contrasted with loud alto blasts that overpower the rest of the band. That’s the part of Sammy’s playing that excites Standage the most.

“Her ability to be expressive when she plays is above what a typical eighth-grader (can do),” Standage said.

But Sammy has earned her skill – and the trip to New York. Standage and Sammy meet twice a week for jazz band rehearsal and weekly for one-on-one lessons. When Standage gives the homework for the next week, Sammy returns seven days later with the piece down pat.

“And I am totally impressed and blown away,” Standage said. “She is not only talented, but just her ability to work hard and put the work in to improve is pretty outstanding for her age.

“Those things just come easy because she’s putting in the work. I just feel really, really proud of her and just proud of all the work that she’s put in because it’s paying off for her.”

The trip to New York will span five days, from June 15 to 19, and highlights include touring Manhattan and attending a Broadway show. The trip culminates with an evening performance at Carnegie Hall.

For her audition to the Honors Performance Series, Sammy performed Leroy Ostransky’s “Canzonetta and Giga,” a solo varying in tone from a somber, slow-building number that gives way to a jovial finale. She also had to include answers to a series of questions about her musical chops.

Sammy said she was just leaving her jazz band rehearsal one morning when she received an email from her dad that simply read: “We got in.”

“I had to read the description and see the link, and I was like ‘Oh, my God,’” Sammy said. “I just told the nearest person.”

She still has a month and a half before the trip to New York, and she said she is yet to receive the sheet music that she and her fellow musicians will be playing.

But once the music arrives, it will be preparation time. That’s her bread and butter. Even when she’s nervous about a solo, she says it’s the time spent practicing beforehand that carries through the piece.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been not prepared for a solo,” she said.

At the highest-prestige event she has performed in so far, with the Nebraska Eighth Grade All-State Jazz Band last November, Sammy remarked on the readiness of the other students. The band arrived, sat down with their instruments, launched into the first composition and sounded like they had been performing together for months.

“We were able to just play for the first time, and it sounded good,” Sammy said.

She expects to have a similar experience when she heads off to New York in June. And when she enters Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium, with its Renaissance-inspired balconies and ornate decor, she’ll be ready to leave her mark.

“If they give me the music ahead of time, I’ll definitely really work on it and prepare for it to the best of my ability, and then go into it feeling good,” she said.

