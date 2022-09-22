Waverly earns win in hostile environment on the road

GRAND ISLAND- For the second time on the year, the Class B No. 4 Waverly volleyball team picked up a win over Class B No. 8 Grand Island Northwest. The maroon and white Vikings were able to take down their black and gold counterparts in four sets 27-25, 21-25, 25-9, and then 25-21.

“Northwest is a challenging place to play,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “They have a great band and student section, big crowd, and lots of involvement, so it can be intimidating there. We also have several players who have played club volleyball with the Northwest kids, so that makes the intensity of the match even higher and more meaningful. I thought we handled everything well, stayed focused on our game plan and what we are doing on our side of the net, and we came away with the win against a talented Northwest team.”

In the match, Waverly had an outstanding .328 hitting percentage. On the other side of the net, Northwest struggled with a .105 hitting percentage.

Pacing the Vikings with a huge night at the net were Kara Kassebaum with 17 kills, Eden Moore finished with 15, and Jaelyn Dicke picked up 13. Both Moore and Dicke also had one block.

Getting five kills and two blocks was Renae Landon, Jolee Wiese registered two kills and two blocks, and Caylee Rowley had two kills and an ace.

Leading the team with two aces was Meghan Krenke and getting one ace apiece were Joslyn Rice and Moore. Rowley finished with 48 assists and 14 digs, Rice had 30 digs and two assists, Dicke came up with 19 digs, and Moore ended with 10 digs.

Earlier in the week on Sept. 13, Waverly played at rival and Class B No. 3 Norris. The Vikings took an earlier lead after beating the Titans 25-23 in set one but lost the next three 25-14, 25-23, and then 25-22.

Leading Waverly with 17 kills, three aces, two blocks, and three digs was Kassebaum. Earning 12 kills, one ace, and 13 digs was Moore, Landon had five kills, three blocks, and two blocks, Dicke came up with five kills and nine digs, and Wiese ended up with three kills and two blocks.

In the back row, Rowley had 40 assists, 10 digs, and three blocks. Rice got 24 digs and two assists and Ashley Warner had 13 digs.

This week the Vikings played the newest Eastern Midlands Conference team in Lincoln Northwest on Sept. 20. Waverly will be at Aurora Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.