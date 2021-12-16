Waverly earns two hard fought wins on the road

After a tough setback to Elkhorn at home the prior week, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Boys Basketball Team was able to get back on track with two wins this week. They defeated Blair 51-50 on Dec. 7 and then knocked off York 56-46 on Dec. 9.

In the contest against the Bears, Preston Harms was able to knock down two three-pointers that put the Vikings up 12-6. Blair would get one more basket before the end of the quarter, making it 12-8 in favor of Waverly after one.

The Bears took that momentum of scoring the final two points of the quarter into the second. They were able to score 15 points compared to the Vikings 11, tying the game up at 23 apiece heading into halftime.

During the third quarter, the Vikings offense started to click once again with 19 points. A three by Harms and a fast break layup by Cole Murray gave Waverly a 39-31 advantage heading to the fourth.

They needed all those points they scored in the third, as Blair’s offense roared back in the fourth with 19.