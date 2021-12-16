Waverly earns two hard fought wins on the road

After a tough setback to Elkhorn at home the prior week, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Boys Basketball Team was able to get back on track with two wins this week. They defeated Blair 51-50 on Dec. 7 and then knocked off York 56-46 on Dec. 9.
In the contest against the Bears, Preston Harms was able to knock down two three-pointers that put the Vikings up 12-6. Blair would get one more basket before the end of the quarter, making it 12-8 in favor of Waverly after one.
The Bears took that momentum of scoring the final two points of the quarter into the second. They were able to score 15 points compared to the Vikings 11, tying the game up at 23 apiece heading into halftime.
During the third quarter, the Vikings offense started to click once again with 19 points. A three by Harms and a fast break layup by Cole Murray gave Waverly a 39-31 advantage heading to the fourth.
They needed all those points they scored in the third, as Blair’s offense roared back in the fourth with 19.
The Vikings scored 12 points in the final frame which was enough to get the job done in this one. A huge plus in this game for them was they shot 45% from three compared to 22% for the Bears. At the free throw line, they also shot 56%, whereas Blair made 44%.
Leading Waverly with 17 points was Harms. Murray was second on the team with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and three assists.
Also filling up the stat sheet was AJ Heffelfinger with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Riley Marsh had eight points and six rebounds, and Landon Tjaden had seven points, five assists, and three steals.
In the York game, the Vikings started off strong with a three from Harms as they went up 7-4. That lead was increased to four points later in the quarter when Heffelfinger made a three in the corner.
The lead grew to nine points at 25-16 in the second thanks to a three-pointer by Harms.
In the third, the lead ballooned to 16 points as Heffelfinger scored in transition. Later on, Samuel Schernikau scored on a fast break layup that put the Vikings up 46-28.
The game hovered around that point margin the rest of the third and into the fourth. Murray was able to knock down a three late in the game that put Waverly ahead by ten, which is what they won by.
Finishing with a game high 18 points was Harms. Also in double figures were Murray and Heffelfinger who had 11 and 10 points. Dropping in six was Schernikau, Marsh had five, Kalev Allick scored four, and Tjaden had two.