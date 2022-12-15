Waverly earns impressive win over conference foe

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team had everything clicking in a 48-29 victory over Blair in the team’s home opener on Dec. 6. A big help for the Vikings in the victory were their 48 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Early on in the contest, Waverly trailed 4-2 when Annie Harms hit a three to give the Vikings a one-point edge. A few possessions later, Parker Christiansen knocked down her own three to tie the game up at nine.

A late basket by the Vikings to end the quarter put them up 11-9 heading to the second.

Waverly started the quarter out on a 5-0 run that was capped off with another three from Harms. Peyton Tritz got in on the action and knocked down her own triple to extend the Vikings advantage out to 21-14.

Blair had a 5-2 scoring run to end the half but still trailed Waverly by a score of 23-19.

The Vikings ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the third, only giving up seven points to the Bears. This allowed for easy scoring chances like a Harms layup to end the quarter, which gave Waverly a 34-26 lead.

All the positive momentum the Vikings built carried over into the final frame where Harms hit a three and Anna Clarke scored on a fast break to make it 46-26. A late three by Blair ended up cutting Waverly’s edge down to 19 points in the end.

On top of the spectacular job the Vikings did rebounding, they were able to dish out 13 assists and had five steals. They also shot 39% from the field, 27% from three and 57% at the line.

The sophomore Christiansen led all scorers with 16 points. Also finishing in double figures with 13 points was Harms.

Dropping in eight points was Clarke, Tritz had seven and Mya Rourke and Lexi Adams both finished with two points.

On Dec. 8, the Vikings were also scheduled to play Class B No. 8 York at home. Due to icy road conditions, the game was rescheduled for Feb. 14.

This week Waverly only has one game. They play at Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.