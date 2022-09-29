Waverly earns convincing win on senior night

WAVERLY- In their final home game of the regular season, the Class B No. 10 Waverly softball team was able to send out the seniors with a 9-1 victory over Omaha Gross Catholic on Sept. 20. Powering the Vikings big win was a seven run second.

The inning started with Lily Krajewski reaching on an error, Alexis Bivens getting hit by a pitch, and Riley McCall bunting into a fielder’s choice that loaded the bases. A pair of walks of Alexis Adams and Kaylei Denison put Waverly up 2-0.

Malia Thoms hit into a fielder’s choice at second base and a groundout to the shortstop by Readynn Refshauge increased the Vikings lead by two.

In the next at-bat, Tataum Peery singled to left field scoring Malia Thomas. Both Kassie Newell and Alexis Shepard stole home pushing Waverly’s edge out to 7-0.

With one out in the third inning, McCall and Adams singled to center and on a bunt down the third base line. McCall would end up scoring and extending the Vikings lead to 8-1 with a single to right field by Thoms.

Waverly’s final run of the contest came in the bottom of the sixth. Krajewski singled to left field to start the inning and then an error on a hit by McCall to right field knocked her in and brought the eight run rule into effect.

Getting one hit and two RBIs was Thoms. Refsshauge, Peery, Denison and Adams all had one run batted in.

Pitching all six innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out three batters was Denison.

For the third time on the year, the Vikings took on Class B No. 7 Norris on the road on Sept. 19. The Titans took a 2-1 edge in the season series with a 12-7 victory.

After being held scoreless in the first inning, Waverly got two runs in the second that gave them a 2-1 lead. The runs were driven in by a pair of solo homers from Peery to right field and McCall to left field.

In the third inning, the Viking tacked on another run to their advantage with a hit by Denison to the shortstop that scored Alexis Kontos.

With the score tied at three in the top of the fifth, Denison doubled to left field driving in Jill Hind. A groundout by Olivia Grube to first base scored Kassie Newell, while Krajewski stole home on a wild pitch and McCall was driven in by a sac bunt from Adams.

The 7-3 lead that Waverly built wouldn’t hold up as Norris’s bats heated up with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. It wouldn’t stop there as the Vikings patted their edge with two in the sixth.

Pacing the team with one run batted in were Peery, Denison, McCall, Grube and Adams.

Starting the game on the mound was Denison with 5.2 innings pitched, 11 earned runs given up and two strikeouts. Going 0.1 innings in relief was Alexis Bivens.

Waverly picked up another 9-1 victory over Ralston on Sept. 22 on the road. The Vikings scored in every inning except the first.

The best inning for Waverly came in the third when they put up five runs.

With the score tied at 1-1, Refshauge hit the ball to third base where the Rams would end up making an error. This allowed Jill Hind to score and put the Vikings up 2-1.

In the next at-bat, Thoms was driven in by a sacrifice fly to left field. Two more runs were put up making it 5-1 when Kontos stole home and Grube singled to left field knocking in Shepherd.

Finishing with multiple hits and two RBIs were Refshauge and Grube. Coming up with one run batted in was Shepherd, Peery, and Denison.

Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out seven batters was Denison.

Waverly is officially done with the regular season. Their next game will be at the Sub-District Tournament on Oct. 3 at an undisclosed location and time.