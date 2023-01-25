Waverly dominates Wahoo for three quarters

WAHOO – The Class B No. 5 Waverly boys basketball team gave Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo everything they could handle and then some in a 47-37 loss on the road on Jan. 20.

For three quarters the Vikings held the Warriors to just 20 points. That all changed in the fourth when Wahoo erupted for a 27-1 scoring run to erase a 16-point lead and change it into a 10-point deficit in the end for Waverly.

“To hold them 47 points in four quarters is great,” Waverly Head Coach Garrett Borcher said. “I was proud of our guys’ effort. We said coming in we couldn’t give up layups and that’s what we did. It was nothing wrong with our half-court defense, it was all wrong with our offense in the fourth quarter. You got to give credit to Wahoo for really turning it on with the pressure in the fourth.”

To start the game, it was the Warriors who jumped out to a 6-3 lead on the Vikings. Waverly answered back by taking a two-point lead thanks to a three and jumper by Sam Schernikau.

Preston Harms gave the Vikings an 11-10 advantage with another trey to end the quarter.

Picking up right where he left off in the first was Harms with his second trey of the game. A pair of triples by Schernikau extended Waverly’s edge out to 20-12.

The seventh three of the half was knocked down by Harms and gave the Vikings a 23-14 lead heading into halftime.

A Kalev Allick layup and a steal and bucket from Cooper Skrobecki increased Waverly’s advantage to 13 points in the third.

The quarter concluded with Schernikau hitting a three in the corner and Allick making a layup with one second. With eight minutes left to play, it was all Vikings as they built a 34-20 edge.

Waverly took their biggest lead of the game in the fourth when Allick scored down low to make it a 16-point game. From that moment on, the Vikings were outscored 27-1 by Wahoo.

The Warriors pressure overwhelmed Waverly down the stretch and forced them into 10 turnovers in seven minutes. Prior to that, the Vikings had only turned the ball over nine times through three quarters.

Pulling down 25 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists was Waverly. They also shot 32% from the field, 38% from three and 75% at the free throw line.

Pacing the Vikings with 16 points was Schernikau and Harms had 12. Both scoring four points were Skrobecki and Allick and AJ Heffelfinger finished with one.

Despite losing, Borcher liked the way his team fought in the game. He believes it will serve his team well with the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament this week.

“The kids now know they can play with anybody,” Borchers said. “I never question the toughness of this group and it’s not going to get any easier when we get into the EMC Tournament. We already won the holiday tournament and we have another great opportunity in the conference tourney. We have already moved on from this game.”

Waverly is the second seed in this year’s EMC Conference Tournament. They played the winner of Norris and Elkhorn North at home on Jan. 24.