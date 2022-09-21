Waverly Dance Team breaks from the routine, preps for first-ever trip to nationals

WAVERLY – Lilly Michel spent her first three years at Waverly High School preparing year-round for the NSAA state dance competition.

Waverly always placed near the top five, along with other teams who had practiced more often and for more hours. Teams like Elkhorn and Skutt Catholic who had returned to Nebraska just weeks before from the Universal Dance Association’s (UDA) national team championships in Orlando, Florida.

In her eyes, and in those of Waverly Dance Team Head Coach Maryn Heald, there was no reason Waverly shouldn’t be competing on the national stage, too.

Since the Waverly Dance Team started in 2011, the program has never gone to nationals. But that changes this year, and Michel and her teammates have a chance to set the standard for future Waverly dancers.

“I’m very excited because it’s my senior year, and I’m glad I get to be a part of it for our first time (at nationals),” said Michel, the dance team’s captain.

The national competition is in February, and qualifying required receiving a superior rating on a routine at the UDA regional camp in July at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. With their ticket punched to Orlando, the Waverly Dance Team has five months to prepare for the toughest competition they’ve faced.

So far, that involves three-hour Saturday morning practices on top of their normal Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday practice schedule. The first half is spent on their pom routine, and the second half on their jazz routine.

“We go through, from the beginning, each hand placement, each head placement, making sure that we all look exactly the same and that everything is super sharp and consistent,” Heald said.

Consistency is key, Heald said. If a dancer is struggling to get something down, the coach won’t be satisfied until she sees the move corrected at least five times or more.

The two routines the team has learned are far more complex than a dance routine that you would see from the dance team at a home football game, Michel said. Those routines are generally shorter and are prepared with only two weeks of practice. Their nationals routines will be performed after nearly six months of practice.

But Michel said the opportunity to go to nationals pushes her through those three-hour practices.

“When we go to state every year, we put in all this work all year just to do it once,” Michel said. “I think it makes it more worth the practice now that we get to go to Orlando and compete it, too.”

It’s not often that she has to get on her teammates’ cases about their focus. But when she does, she’s quick to remind them of what’s at stake.

“If girls are losing focus, we just have to remind them that nationals is a big deal. It’s a lot more of a big deal than state,” Michel said.

So far, Heald thinks the team is motivated, despite the other obligations of high school life that could get in the way.

“They know that this is historical for the Waverly Dance Team,” Heald said. “I think they want to just show what they can do, show the community and make everybody proud.”

Before they can head to nationals, though, the dance team needs help from Viking fans. The team will hold numerous fundraisers between now and February to save up for plane tickets, hotel rooms and day-to-day expenses in Orlando.

The fundraisers, Heald said, will include a driveway painting event, where people can sign up to have a viking or a block ‘W’ painted in their driveway. They’ll run a face-painting booth at an October home football game, they’ll sell candy canes at District 145 schools around Christmas, and they’ll hold their big money-maker – their junior dance clinic – in January. Heald said there will likely be other fundraisers, too.

“It’s a lot more pressure than last year, but I think we can handle it,” Michel said. “A lot of the fundraising we do just seems like team bonding, and we have fun together.”

In the meantime, the team hopes to spread the word about their trip to nationals and gain the Waverly community’s support.

“We want the community to rally behind the girls and be proud of them, because it makes it that much more motivating when you have other people who are rooting for you,” Heald said. “I think it’ll be a really great opportunity to kind of show the nation what a small-town school can do.”

