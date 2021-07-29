Waverly couple offers home to Saltdogs pitchers

WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
So when she got an email from Lincoln Saltdogs baseball team four years ago asking for host families to house their minor league players, she thought, why not? Peterson and her husband Tom’s children had all moved out and she had an extra room.
It also meant they got season tickets which sweetened the deal even more for the Petersons.
This season the Petersons are housing left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson for the second year and right-handed pitcher Keenan Bartlett for the first time. While Anderson grew up around agriculture in Indiana, Bartlett, from Phoenix, is experiencing farming first-hand for the first time.
On one of Bartlett’s first days on the farm along Rock Creek Road, Paula and Tom had him feeding a calf.
“For me, very different,” Bartlett said. “It’s different from what I’m used to, but it’s been fun.”
The Petersons have a cow-calf operation and raise corn and soybeans. While they have two extra sets of hands, the pitchers don’t have time to do much around the farm.
“I am not calling their pitching coaches saying, ‘I’m sorry Tyler can’t come play today. He got stepped on by a cow,’” Peterson said laughing. “I’m not making that phone call.”
Anderson and Barlett have stayed with the Petersons since May and will remain until the season ends in September. Prior to the two pitchers, the Petersons hosted third baseman Chase Simpson of Texas for their first year.
Anderson and Bartlett said it is normal for them and their teammates to live with host families since they only are in Nebraska for five months out of the year. They guessed maybe four or five of players don’t live with a host family.
This season has been a “roll coaster” for the baseball team, Bartlett said. The Saltdogs are members of the South Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and currently have 31 wins and 30 losses, according to the team’s website.
“We’re flirting with that 500,” Bartlett said.
With their season tickets, the Petersons try to attend at least one game per series. Peterson said they always know when she’s in the crowd. Both Anderson and Bartlett agreed and laughed.
Peterson said the experience has been fun for her and her family even though at first she didn’t know if anyone would want to make the almost 30- minute trek from Haymarket Park to the farm her family has called home for 35 years.
“I didn’t know if anyone would want to come live out here,” she said.
The Saltdogs play their last game on Sept. 6 against the Houston Apollos.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.