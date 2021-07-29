Waverly couple offers home to Saltdogs pitchers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson and Barlett have stayed with the Petersons since May and will remain until the season ends in September. Prior to the two pitchers, the Petersons hosted third baseman Chase Simpson of Texas for their first year.

Anderson and Bartlett said it is normal for them and their teammates to live with host families since they only are in Nebraska for five months out of the year. They guessed maybe four or five of players don’t live with a host family.

This season has been a “roll coaster” for the baseball team, Bartlett said. The Saltdogs are members of the South Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and currently have 31 wins and 30 losses, according to the team’s website.

“We’re flirting with that 500,” Bartlett said.

With their season tickets, the Petersons try to attend at least one game per series. Peterson said they always know when she’s in the crowd. Both Anderson and Bartlett agreed and laughed.