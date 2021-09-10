Waverly competes well in tough week of competition

OMAHA – The Waverly Boys Tennis team had several competitions throughout the week taking on Mount Michael Benedictine in a dual on Aug. 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a dual on Aug. 31, and took part in the Crete Invite on Sept. 3. Despite the tough competition, the Viking performed well, and Head Coach Tammy Tegler is excited about the direction the team is moving.

“Overall, we were very pleased with the performances we saw this week,” Tegler said. “After playing a tough dual against returning state champions Mt. Michael, the players rebounded well and came up with a team win on Tuesday and then finished with some really good performances at the invite on Friday. Vachal is showing improvement every match he plays, and Haeffner/Rice are really starting to play well together. It was also good to see Wingrove get tested in some of his matches this week and come out on top, with his only losses being to players who will also be top contenders for state.”

Against the returning Class B State champions Mount Michael, Waverly fell 8-1. Their only win came during the No. 2 singles match where Carson Vachal won eight sets to three.