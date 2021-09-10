Waverly competes well in tough week of competition

OMAHA – The Waverly Boys Tennis team had several competitions throughout the week taking on Mount Michael Benedictine in a dual on Aug. 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a dual on Aug. 31, and took part in the Crete Invite on Sept. 3. Despite the tough competition, the Viking performed well, and Head Coach Tammy Tegler is excited about the direction the team is moving.
“Overall, we were very pleased with the performances we saw this week,” Tegler said. “After playing a tough dual against returning state champions Mt. Michael, the players rebounded well and came up with a team win on Tuesday and then finished with some really good performances at the invite on Friday. Vachal is showing improvement every match he plays, and Haeffner/Rice are really starting to play well together. It was also good to see Wingrove get tested in some of his matches this week and come out on top, with his only losses being to players who will also be top contenders for state.”
Against the returning Class B State champions Mount Michael, Waverly fell 8-1. Their only win came during the No. 2 singles match where Carson Vachal won eight sets to three.
Losing for the Vikings in the singles matchups were Hogan Wingrove in the No. 1 singles 8-1, Jace Rice in the No. 3 singles match 8-0, Adam Haeffner in the No. 4 singles 8-1, Landon Scott in No. 5 singles 8-0, and Ty McElhose fell in the No. 6 singles 8-1. In the doubles matchups Haeffner/Rice lost 8-1 in No. 1 doubles, Ty McElhose/Landon Scott fell 8-1 in the No. 2 doubles, and Zac Hartman/Daniel Havlovic lost 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles.
Against Brownell-Talbot the following day Waverly faired much better. They defeated the Raiders 8-1 in the dual.
In the No. 1 and 2 singles, Wingrove and Vachal were able to capture decisive 8-6 victories, while Rice won 8-1 in the No. 3 singles match. Haeffner, Scott, and McElhose all picked up wins in their matchups as well by the final of 8-2, 8-1, and 8-2.
In the Crete Invite where the Vikings were second, Vachel took first place overall in the No. 1 singles by going 4-0 on the day. Earning a second-place medal was Wingrove in the No. 1 singles by going 3-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Haeffner/Rice took second place by going 2-2 and McElhose/Scott finished 1-3.
Waverly has another busy week with three different events. They competed in an Invite at Woods Tennis Center on Sept. 7, have a dual with Elkhorn North on Sept. 9, and will be competing in the York Invite on Sept. 10.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.