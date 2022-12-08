Waverly competes at Friday Night Fracas

WEST POINT- The Waverly Girls Basketball Team started their season at Friday Night Fracas at West Point-Beemer on Dec. 2. In a tournament packed with quality teams, the Vikings came in 16th place with 66 points.

At 140 pounds, Ariana Rodriguez had the top performance for Waverly by getting second place. In her first three matches, she pinned Maritza Reyes of Omaha Buena Vista, McKenna Kisela of Seward and Naveah Kern-Calloway of Omaha North in a 1:08, 1:10 and 1:53. The win streak for Ariana Rodriguez came to a halt with a loss to Christel Lare of Omaha Marian in 1:42 via a pin in the title bout.

Earning fourth place with a 2-2 mark was Sophie Johnson at 110 pounds. She started the day by beating Lexi Hunt of Stanton with a pin in 0:54 and then won a 10-5 decision against Lauren Frihauf of Seward.

Taking fifth place at 135 pounds was Ambree Molnar. She pinned both Cydnee Loos of Malcolm and Evelyn Theobald of Seward in 2:26 and 1:05.

Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings was Mackenzie Olson who got sixth place at 120 pounds. In her final two matches, she earned a 5-4 decision against Alexis Eason of Bellevue East and then lost by pin in 2:00 against Morgan Sindel of Lincoln East.

Going 2-2 at 125 pounds was Jasmia Rodriguez and Grace Neeman went 1-2 at 120 pounds.

Waverly will be at the Lewis Central Invite at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.