Waverly Community Foundation hosts 18th breakfast

WAVERLY – One year ago, the Waverly Community Foundation was supposed to host its 17th annual community breakfast, but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the foundation was able to have the 17th breakfast back in October 2020 and is scheduled to have the 18th annual event on April 17. This breakfast, like the one in October, will have both indoor and outdoor seating as well as take out options.

The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. at the Community Foundation Building and will serve pancakes, French toast, ham and sausage as well as scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy and coffee and juice. Even though the breakfast is free, this event is one of the foundation’s fundraisers they do each year, Foundation President Josh Penas said.

The foundation will have the opportunity for free will donations. These donations will go toward improving the Community Foundation Building, Jaycee Park and other projects the organization plans to work on.