Waverly Community Foundation hosts 18th breakfast
Waverly 150

Kennedy Dubas requests breakfast to go from Shad Hageman, Nate Riley and Ken Ellis during the Waverly 150 breakfast on Oct. 17 at the Waverly Community Building. (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

WAVERLY – One year ago, the Waverly Community Foundation was supposed to host its 17th annual community breakfast, but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the foundation was able to have the 17th breakfast back in October 2020 and is scheduled to have the 18th annual event on April 17. This breakfast, like the one in October, will have both indoor and outdoor seating as well as take out options. 

The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. at the Community Foundation Building and will serve pancakes, French toast, ham and sausage as well as scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy and coffee and juice. Even though the breakfast is free, this event is one of the foundation’s fundraisers they do each year, Foundation President Josh Penas said. 

The foundation will have the opportunity for free will donations. These donations will go toward improving the Community Foundation Building, Jaycee Park and other projects the organization plans to work on. 

One project Penas said is on the foundation’s list would be adding a third sand volleyball court at Jaycee Park. They also will utilize donations to put on the street dance and contribute to other community projects like the new Aquatic Center. Last year, the foundation donated $10,000 to the Aquatic Center. 

The community breakfast originally was established for the hunters on opening day of pheasant season, Penas said. Over the years, it changed to a community breakfast so more members of the community would come together, which is the main goal of the breakfast.

“It’s just bringing the community together,” Penas said.

