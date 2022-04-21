Waverly comes from behind to knock off Blair

WAVERLY – Last week the Waverly baseball team finished with a .500 record in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament with an 8-5 win over Blair on April 14 at home and then a 7-3 loss against Class B No. 7 Elkhorn on April 11 at home.

Against the Bears, the Vikings fell behind 3-0 after the top of the first. In the bottom half of the inning, Waverly was able to make the deficit up with three runs.

The inning started with Jarrett Ballinger being walked and then coming around to score on a single to left field by Payton Engel. Trey Jackson was the next batter up and he ended up hitting a two-run homer to right field to tie the game up.

Waverly couldn’t keep the Bears offense down in the top of the second. Three singles produced two runs for Blair and put them ahead 5-3.

After being held in check in the second, the Vikings struck back with three runs in the bottom of the third. The Bears were able to get one out, but then gave up a walk and committed an error to put two runners on for Waverly.

Riley Marsh took advantage of the opportunity with a single to third that scored one. A double by Wyatt Fanning to center scored two more runs and gave the Vikings their first lead at 6-5.

Two more runs were scored by Waverly, one in the fourth inning and then one in the bottom of the sixth inning. The run in the fourth was driven in by a single from Kaden Harris on a bunt and then Drew Miller singled to center in the sixth making it a three-run contest.

Driving in two runs with two hits in the contest were Engel and Miller. Harris, Engel and Marsh all had one RBI and had at least one hit against the Bears.

Going six innings with three earned runs given up and seven strikeouts was Engel. In relief, Levi Powell pitched one inning with no runs surrendered and one strikeout.

In the first round of the EMC Tourney, Elkhorn used five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to slip by the Vikings by four runs.

Waverly grabbed the early lead in the game with a single from Jake Bream to center that scored Marsh, who singled to right field to start the game.

The pitching for the Vikings struggled in the top of the second as they hit four batters for the Antlers. This resulted in two runs scoring and Waverly going up 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth Engel and Drew Miller both got on base with singles. Engel would score on an error and Marsh hit a sacrifice fly to right field driving in Drew Miller and giving the Vikings a 3-2 advantage.

Elkhorn’s bats came alive in the fifth and sixth innings with five hits that resulted in five runs.

Marsh and Bream both had one hit and one RBI in the loss to the Antlers. James Van Cleave pitched 2.2 innings with two strikeouts, Sam Bentjen came on for 3.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts, and Brennan Miller pitched one inning with no runs given up.

The Vikings played at Class B No.5 Mount Michael Benedictine on April 18. They have a home contest against Hastings on April 21.