Waverly city pool opens for the last time

WAVERLY – The Waverly city pool opened on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2019 and it is likely the last opening before the new aquatic center is scheduled to open.

Waverly Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell said that community members can not only look forward to one last season with the pool, but also getting back to normal since the pandemic.

The pool will reopen with the same hours and costs to previous years. The only change will be that there will be no evening swimming lessons.

Murrell said she had a lot of requests about whether or not the pool would be able to open this summer. Other area communities like Ashland are experiencing lifeguard shortages, ultimately causing pools to have limited hours or to not open at all.

“We actually haven’t had any difficulty with that yet so I think we got a pretty good staff hired,” Murrell said. “It should be hopefully a good year for it.”

Murrell said they have 19 staff hired for the pool this summer. The pool will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}