Waverly City Council weighs pros and cons of fire station, city offices building design

WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council is no closer to deciding how to move forward on a building that would combine the city’s fire station and municipal offices. At the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, the only decision was a consensus that a decision has to be made.

During a lively discussion at the meeting — which was held at the Waverly Community Foundation Building to accommodate a larger-than-normal crowd — pros and cons of the project were laid out by council members, Waverly Fire and Rescue (WFR) officials and the public. Concerns about the project cost, its location and its size were among the topics considered, while most people in attendance seemed to agree that Waverly needs a new fire station.

Following a presentation of the building’s preliminary design by representatives of JEO Consulting Group, whom the city contracted in early 2022, Waverly Fire and Rescue member Brent Cooper raised his concerns about the cost of the proposed facility. Between the city offices and the fire station, the project’s price tag is estimated at $11 million, which would likely have to be paid in part using public funding.

Cooper said while the city “desperately needs a fire station,” he said he thought the $8 million for the fire station side of the facility was “absurd.” He suggested that the city should look at lower-cost alternatives to avoid tax increases and use the money saved to help pay for additional fire station equipment.

“All your money is going to go to an $8 million building with nothing to put in it,” Cooper said.

Fire Chief Jared Rains said his main concern with the design is its limited room for expansion. WFR received its highest call volume ever in 2023, and Waverly is poised to continue its population growth.

If completed as designed, the new building would occupy almost the entirety of the two acres northeast of the intersection of 135th Street and Amberly Road that the city purchased in 2020 for $800,000.

“If we put the city office with (the fire station), where do we have room to grow?” Rains asked. “I’m appreciative of the steps that have been taken and (the design) we have there. But I think we can redo it a little bit, allow us some room to grow and give us a little bit more area to breathe.”

Rains also mentioned traffic and parking as potential issues at the new building, especially when the fire department holds special events like its Christmas celebration. And he wondered what kinds of issues there might be if the fire station were to receive a call as vehicles pulled into the parking lot for a meeting on the city offices side.

“My members will do a good job of making sure it’s safe, but it’s just one more thing that’s added on my plate,” Rains said.

The design calls for 88 parking stalls, which allows for a capacity of 352 people inside the building.

Council Member Abbey Pascoe questioned why the city hadn’t considered purchasing the three-acre lot directly to the east when it bought the two $400,000 parcels along 135th Street. Pascoe, who wasn’t on the council at the time of the purchases, acknowledged the decision was likely a matter of dollars and cents, but that the investment might have been worth it to allow for growth or more flexibility in the building’s design.

“For $400,000, when we’re looking at an $11 million project, I mean, it’s not a huge amount of money,” Pascoe said.

The parcel to the east, addressed as 13521 Castlewood Street, is assessed at $131,100 according to the Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds’ office. Assuming that the property — which is owned by Watermark Investments, LLC, the same company that sold the two parcels to the city in 2020 — would sell for a similar price per acre, the sale price could reach over $1 million.

The question of sufficient land area led to the suggestion from some that the city offices and fire station should not be lumped into one project. Rains said he couldn’t think of many other joint facilities between a fire station and city offices, but he would support it if that were the only way WFR could have a new fire station built.

“We need the fire station,” Rains said. “We’ll do what we can do. We’re going to play nice no matter what.”

JEO architect Corey Broderson said the city could potentially save money on the project by using different materials, such as a pre-engineered metal building.

He noted that the Hickman fire station, which JEO designed, was built using a pre-engineered metal structure and a four-foot brick surround.

But he said metal buildings usually only last 30 to 40 years before requiring maintenance, while brick-and-mortar buildings are good for 60 to 80 years. Waverly’s current building design features a mix of stone, brick, metal paneling and a stucco-type material.

Rains said he’d be willing to make some sacrifices on the building’s exterior if necessary.

“Would I love a Taj Mahal? Sure,” Rains said. “But do I see that money being used best someplace else if we can bring the cost down from $8 million? I sure do.”

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Mueller asked that the council consider why certain features were included in the design before taking cost-cutting measures. He said amenities like a fire training area were intentionally added to the design because the fire department needs them.

“Please know that there was a lot of consideration with that,” Mueller said. “What can we do to make this cheaper but maintain the features that we’ve really built into this for the next 50 years that we’re going to need?”

Council Member David Jespersen asked why the proposed site was chosen in the first place. Council Member Aaron Hummel responded that traffic and feasibility studies conducted nearly a decade ago indicated that the current site would be advantageous for traffic accessing the facility and the emergency vehicles leaving it. Its location would allow easy access to Waverly’s north side via the Canongate Road overpass, and responders could reach the south side of town via Amberly Road.

Hummel said he appreciated the discussion and that it was important in the process of determining the project’s next steps.

“So now we have some decisions to make. Do we buy more land? Do we do something different? Do we reconfigure it? Do we just do the fire station and the city office has to go somewhere else?” Hummel said. “We needed to get to this point because the ideas were all in our head.”

Jespersen also asked what impact a potential roundabout at the intersection of Canongate and Amberly roads could have on fire trucks navigating through the intersection. Rains said most new roundabouts are built with a flat area in the center that large vehicles can cross in emergencies. The city is considering traffic control options at that intersection to handle heavy morning and afternoon traffic.

There was also talk of WFR joining forces with the Waverly Rural Fire District in the future, and the rural fire board’s chairperson Dick Dames, who attended the council meeting, said his organization is drafting a letter to the city proposing a merger, which could ultimately lessen the tax burden of a new fire station on residents.