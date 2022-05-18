Waverly city council looks to move forward on aquatic center project

WAVERLY – Just over two years ago, Waverly citizens voted for a $3.5 million bond to help replace the city’s aging swimming pool with a new aquatic center, complete with slides, a diving board and twice the capacity of the current pool. Voters also approved a half-cent sales and use tax increase to pay off the bond.

Two years later, the tax rate has been imposed, but construction is yet to begin on a new facility.

At the May 10 Waverly City Council meeting, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher gave an update on the project’s fundraising efforts, which have been impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraising has been a joint effort between the city and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund.

Fisher said the initial estimated cost of the project was $6 million, and totaling the $3.5 million bond, cash donations of about $700,000 and a $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game and Parks, just under $4.6 million has been raised.

Then, Fisher said it was discussed that $244,000 could be saved if the project used gravel or aggregate material for its parking lot. Coupling that $244,000 with in-kind donations – which would help with costs of roofing, fencing and landscaping – the total cost of the project would decrease to about $5.7 million.

That leaves close to $1.1 million that still need to be raised to cover the estimated cost of. But members of GWAFF – including Waverly City Council Member Abbey Pascoe – want to get the ball rolling on the project now.

Kris Bohac of GWAFF told the council she and her organization believe it’s “absolutely essential” that they move into the construction phase, even without the full cash amount on hand.

“We’re at a point where we think continued fundraising will be increasingly difficult if potential donors don’t see something happening,” Bohac said.

Another concern, Bohac said, is the $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game and Parks, which she said has an expiration date of two years from when the money was granted. Pascoe said that means they now have 13 months to use the funds.

Council Member Andy Cockerill said it would be wise to move forward on bid lettings for the project to get a more concrete idea of what the total cost will be. Cockerill, a construction contractor, said the number could be well above or below the estimated cost of $5.7 million.

“Nobody really knows until it’s actually bid out,” he said.

The council briefly discussed options at its disposal if funding for the project could not be obtained, such as allowing the sales and use tax rate to continue until enough funding could be generated. The resolution voted on in 2020 says the tax increase could remain in effect for up to 16 years. Mayor Bill Gerdes wasn’t thrilled with that idea, though.

“The voters voted in that half-cent sales tax for a $3.5 million bond to pay that off,” he said. “The voters’ intention is not to pay that off and use anything else in sales tax.”

Council Member Aaron Hummel said he thought the lengthened sales tax increase could be rationalized if fundraising goals are not met.

“I think that citizens voted that they wanted a pool, and they voted that they were going to use city sales tax to pay for that,” he said. “And I think there are a lot of things that have happened that could justify why these costs have now increased.”

Fisher said on Monday that any talk of extra city-supported funding would be premature until it is known what the actual cost of the project is. And Pascoe said GWAFF is committed to continuing fundraising efforts after the project is bid out.

“There is a substantial amount of time to still be fundraising, there’s a substantial amount of time to still be applying for grants,” Pascoe said. “And there’s still time to continue doing the things that (GWAFF has) been doing over the last four years to get this project moving forward.”

But she said sending the project out for bids would be an important step forward to generate fundraising momentum.

“The citizens that I’ve spoken to want to know why nothing is happening and what’s going on,” Pascoe said. “Nobody is going to continue contributing money, funds or time for a project that’s not even happening.”

Fisher said the project’s engineer, Omaha-based Lamp Rynearson, could present the bid package to the city council by its next meeting on May 24, and the project could be open for bids by June 1.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.