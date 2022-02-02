Waverly City Council chooses JEO for municipal building project

WAVERLY – A new building that would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s municipal offices is planned to rise on 134th Street in Waverly, just west of Waverly High School. The project is still in its early stages, but the Waverly City Council took a step forward last week in naming JEO Consulting Group as the lead developer.
“We felt confident that they could deliver on this type of multifunction facility,” said Tony Larson, a member of the citizen advisory committee for the city council that weighed proposals from JEO, Schemmer and the duo of BVH Architecture and Kansas City-based SFS Architecture.
Larson said JEO has also been at the helm of similar construction projects in other small towns in the region, specifically a new fire station in Beatrice and a community center in Hickman. Those two projects factored into the advisory committee’s decision, Larson said.
With JEO on board, the next step is for City Administrator Stephanie Fisher to collaborate with JEO to formulate a scope of work, which will include conceptual designs for the building, as well as community engagement plans – such as a possible newsletter and public meetings – and financing options.
Because the project is in the early stages, no price tag has been attached and no financing plans have been announced. But Larson said he expects that the city will have numerous funding possibilities at its disposal, including grants, tax increases or assistance from the Waverly Rural Fire District. JEO’s Beatrice and Hickman projects both received funding from voter-approved sales tax increases.
Fisher said the city has been planning for a new municipal building for over two years. The city purchased two lots – 9810 and 9820 North 134th Street – in 2020, knowing that as Waverly continues to grow, the city will need larger and more modern facilities, she said.
“One goal is to increase the size of our facilities,” Fisher said. “Both facilities also need to function better and be technologically up-to-date.”
She said the current fire station is at maximum capacity and needs more space for meetings and locker rooms. There are necessary technology upgrades, too.
Fire Chief Jared Rains expressed similar facilities concerns to The News in December, pointing out that smaller vehicles block fire trucks from leaving the fire station’s garage, causing inefficiencies when the fire department is heading out on a call.
Fisher also said the City Office on Lancashire Street is out of extra office space, lacks an adequate council chamber to accommodate large public attendance, and is without a proper conference room.
A formal timeline for the project is yet to be established. But Fisher said that once the council approves the scope of work, JEO will then perform a pre-planning and development study on the site on North 134th Street, which is expected to be completed by July 2022.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.