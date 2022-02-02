Waverly City Council chooses JEO for municipal building project

WAVERLY – A new building that would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s municipal offices is planned to rise on 134th Street in Waverly, just west of Waverly High School. The project is still in its early stages, but the Waverly City Council took a step forward last week in naming JEO Consulting Group as the lead developer.

“We felt confident that they could deliver on this type of multifunction facility,” said Tony Larson, a member of the citizen advisory committee for the city council that weighed proposals from JEO, Schemmer and the duo of BVH Architecture and Kansas City-based SFS Architecture.

Larson said JEO has also been at the helm of similar construction projects in other small towns in the region, specifically a new fire station in Beatrice and a community center in Hickman. Those two projects factored into the advisory committee’s decision, Larson said.

With JEO on board, the next step is for City Administrator Stephanie Fisher to collaborate with JEO to formulate a scope of work, which will include conceptual designs for the building, as well as community engagement plans – such as a possible newsletter and public meetings – and financing options.