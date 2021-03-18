Waverly City Council approves city employee pay plan increase

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved an increase in the city employee pay plan with the intention of making the pay more competitive to surrounding areas.
While the pay range increase was approved by all members of the council, there was some discussion on how to improve the pay for city employees in the future. Council Member Aaron Hummel asked if it would be possible to have a study performed on pay to see how the city can compare.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the timeline to get a wage study would be about 60 days and cost $8,000 to $9,000. Hummel also brought up a wage study that was done in 2016 which shows that the current rates are still
“I’m embarrassed that in 2016 we were at the bottom end and we are still at the bottom end today,” Hummel said “I think we owe it to our employees.”
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said that the pay plan is flexible.
“The pay plan can be amended whenever we feel necessary,” Fisher said. “This is not something that we’ll be stuck with forever.”
After the council approved the increase, they moved onto other agenda items including approving a bid from Christiansen Tree Service for $17,345 for the removal of trees at Wayne Park. According to the proposal, they would remove 33 trees from Wayne Park, cut out the stumps and remove the debris. The company will also remove a maple tree from Sharp Park.
The city received two bids for this project. The other bid was from Mr. Amoto Lawn and Tree Service out of Lincoln for a total of $18,300. The council also approved a bid from Terracon for materials testing and special inspection services related to the Ash Hollow cleanout project for $1,147.
In other business, the council became a member of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) and further discussed new city website options and requests for public input. Council Members Abbey Pascoe and Hummel have been working to research different options for the website’s look, contents and ease of use.
“I think the community is ready for more involvement,” Hummel said.
The council also appointed City Clerk Cheris Cadwell to treasurer and deputy clerk. Cadwell was thankful for the opportunity. Council Member Andy Cockerill expressed his appreciation for her work since she started with the city in November 2020.
“I think you’ve done a pretty darn good job with everything,” Cockerill said.
The council will next meet on March 23 at 7 p.m.