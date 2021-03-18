Waverly City Council approves city employee pay plan increase

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved an increase in the city employee pay plan with the intention of making the pay more competitive to surrounding areas.

While the pay range increase was approved by all members of the council, there was some discussion on how to improve the pay for city employees in the future. Council Member Aaron Hummel asked if it would be possible to have a study performed on pay to see how the city can compare.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the timeline to get a wage study would be about 60 days and cost $8,000 to $9,000. Hummel also brought up a wage study that was done in 2016 which shows that the current rates are still

“I’m embarrassed that in 2016 we were at the bottom end and we are still at the bottom end today,” Hummel said “I think we owe it to our employees.”

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said that the pay plan is flexible.

“The pay plan can be amended whenever we feel necessary,” Fisher said. “This is not something that we’ll be stuck with forever.”