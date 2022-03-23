Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool expands to new building near middle school

WAVERLY – When Amanda Tinklin and Jailyn McNealy opened the Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool in 2017, their five-year plan was to have a standalone facility of their own. They were operating out of a building shared with Snap Fitness that had limited play areas and a capacity of just over 60 children. They wanted something bigger, and they knew the community did, too.

Waverly housing growth was surging, and many of the new residents were young families looking for child care.

“For the last four or five years, it’s just been phone call after phone call trying to get kids in, but we couldn’t get them in because we had no space,” Tinklin said.

Within their first two years of business, Tinklin and McNealy had already bought the three-acre property where their new facility would rise, which they chose for its location just south of Wayne Park and a couple of blocks west of Hamlow Elementary School.

They initially planned for an August 2021 opening before their lease was up at the old center, but building costs driven upward by the pandemic pushed their plans back. Tinklin and McNealy were on a tight schedule, though. Construction started in May 2021, and 10 months later, the new Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool was ready to welcome its students.

“We were like ‘We need it by this day,’ and (the contractor) said, ‘Okay, we’ll make it happen,’” McNealy said.

With the help of about 30 people, McNealy said they moved everything from the previous facility in about two hours on Friday, March 4. They opened just three days later.

There are still a few cosmetic tasks left before the 9,000-square-foot building is complete – painting the floors, installing the permanent front door – but it’s fully functional, with over 100 children enrolled. Some come from as far away as Omaha.

“It’s lots and lots more space,” McNealy said. “It’s definitely a lot more kid friendly. Our last space, we just made it work.”

But the new building was tailor-made to support the center’s curriculum. The facility’s interior layout is rectangular, with offices and kitchen space in the center and classrooms spaced around the outside. Each classroom is enclosed by windows that stretch to the floor to create the effect of an open floor plan for staff and parents, and so the kids can peer out from their classrooms across the hall to see other students looking back at them.

“When we’re doing tours, they can just walk by and see what everyone’s doing,” McNealy said. “That way, they’re nice and open, and you can see that they’re having fun.”

Preschool students, from age three to five, occupy one side of the building, and the infant rooms line the other. They’ll open one more preschool classroom in the fall, once they’ve hired a pair of new teachers. A major improvement over the previous building, they said, is the new center’s gym, which has meeting space, play equipment and a basketball hoop.

The kids are loving the new building, too, McNealy said. Many had been excited about the move to the new building for months, and some would ask their parents to drive by the construction site to check on the progress. Others counted down the nights of sleep until opening day.

“Some of these kids, their parents have to take them home crying because they don’t want to leave daycare,” McNealy said.

The name Waverly Childhood Development Center and Preschool implies much more than “daycare,” though. Tinklin said the students start learning as infants, following along to books and reacting to music. Toddlers learn shapes, colors and name recognition. And the preschoolers start building their math, science and writing skills – Tinklin said they aim for kids to be able to write their names before they go to kindergarten.

“Sometimes I’ve even heard some of the kids are already past what some of the kindergarten kids are doing,” Tinklin said. “It’s kind of cool just to hear that. Once they get to kindergarten, they’re doing just fine.”

The building can accommodate up to 200 children, but McNealy said they hope to keep the number of enrollees closer to 150. She and Tinklin find it’s easier to grow their relationships with their students and parents that way. She said they like to greet students with hugs each morning.

“We want everyone to walk in and feel welcome and feel like their kids are loved,” McNealy said. “We want everyone, teachers, kids, everybody, to have a great day when they’re here.”

