Waverly boys split two games
OMAHA – The Waverly boys varsity soccer team opened the season with a dominating 8-0 shutout victory on the road against the Seward Bluejays on March 18.

Waverly scored five times in the opening half and added three more against an overmatched Bluejay squad.

Sophomore Carson Brentlinger and junior Anthony Ruelas each scored a pair of goals while teammates Reece Dalton, Kemper Reed and Devin Moore each added a goal apiece.

Sophomore Carter Guillion assisted on two of the goals.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead earned the shutout win for the visiting team.

The Vikings remained on the road on Saturday when they traveled to Omaha to take on Gross Catholic.

Waverly took a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but were outscored 2-0 in the second half and took the 2-1 loss.

Senior Jaxon Jensen scored Waverly’s goal and was assisted by Johnny Martin.

Morehead played well in goal, but took the loss.

 

