Waverly boys soccer team starts week with tough loss

WAVERLY – A late goal led to a 2-1 victory for the Norris Titans at home against Waverly on a beautiful afternoon for soccer on April 5.

The game was tied at one goal apiece at intermission, but the Titans were able to score the game’s lone goal in the second half.

Waverly senior Jacob Kleinbeck scored the Vikings’ lone goal and was assisted by junior Garrett Jenkins.

Sophomore Ian Morehead took the hard-luck loss in goal for Waverly despite allowing just two goals.

The Vikings were able to rebound and even their mark at 4-4 on the season with a 2-1 home victory over conference foe Elkhorn on Senior Night in Waverly on April 8.

Sophomore Carson Brentlinger and junior Anthony Ruelas scored the goals for the Vikings against the Antlers and Kleinbeck and Dalton assisted on the goals for the home team.

Morehead stopped three shots on goal and only allowed one while earning the victory in net.