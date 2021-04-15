 Skip to main content
Waverly boys soccer team starts week with tough loss
2021 Waverly Boys Soccer

WAVERLY BOYS SOCCER: The Vikings’ boys soccer team includes (front row, from left) Brendan Graff, Logan Smith, Hagan Spier, Landon Tjaden, Anthony Ruelas, Ian Morehead, Carter Gullion, Noah Jelinek, Jonny Martin, Reece Dalton; (middle row) Omar Saenz, Jacob Kleinbeck, Kaleb Smith, Garrett Jenkins, Austin Neddenreip, Dominic Delahoyde, Max Tyshkun, Carson Brentlinger, Lucas Kleinbeck; (back row) Coach Tony Linder, Coach Jorge Zuniga, Jace Adams, Devin Moore, Caden Moore, Hap Christiansen, Jaxon Jensen, Coach Mike Ziola, Coach Leo VanHorn. (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

WAVERLY – A late goal led to a 2-1 victory for the Norris Titans at home against Waverly on a beautiful afternoon for soccer on April 5.

The game was tied at one goal apiece at intermission, but the Titans were able to score the game’s lone goal in the second half.

Waverly senior Jacob Kleinbeck scored the Vikings’ lone goal and was assisted by junior Garrett Jenkins.

Sophomore Ian Morehead took the hard-luck loss in goal for Waverly despite allowing just two goals.

The Vikings were able to rebound and even their mark at 4-4 on the season with a 2-1 home victory over conference foe Elkhorn on Senior Night in Waverly on April 8.

Sophomore Carson Brentlinger and junior Anthony Ruelas scored the goals for the Vikings against the Antlers and Kleinbeck and Dalton assisted on the goals for the home team.

Morehead stopped three shots on goal and only allowed one while earning the victory in net.

