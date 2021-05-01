Waverly boys soccer stays busy with three matches

AURORA – The Waverly boys soccer team played three times last week starting with a 3-1 loss at home against the third-ranked Bennington Badgers on April 19.

The Badgers beat the Vikings for the second time in four days by a score of 3-1.

The Badgers scored the two clinching goals in the second half to pull out the two goal victory.

Senior Jaxon Jensen scored the home team’s lone goal in the second half, giving him four goals on the season.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead took the loos in net after allowing three goals on 11 Badger shot attempts.

Waverly remained at home to welcome the Nebraska City Pioneers on a cool and cloudy afternoon on April 22.

The game was scoreless until Waverly sophomore Kemper Reed scored a goal off of nice helper from sophomore teammate Jonny Martin.

Morehead earned another win in goal for the Vikings, earning the shutout win after stopping three shots.

The Vikings remained at home on Saturday and played host to the Aurora Huskies on a nice Saturday afternoon.