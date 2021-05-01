Waverly boys soccer stays busy with three matches

AURORA – The Waverly boys soccer team played three times last week starting with a 3-1 loss at home against the third-ranked Bennington Badgers on April 19.
The Badgers beat the Vikings for the second time in four days by a score of 3-1.
The Badgers scored the two clinching goals in the second half to pull out the two goal victory.
Senior Jaxon Jensen scored the home team’s lone goal in the second half, giving him four goals on the season.
Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead took the loos in net after allowing three goals on 11 Badger shot attempts.
Waverly remained at home to welcome the Nebraska City Pioneers on a cool and cloudy afternoon on April 22.
The game was scoreless until Waverly sophomore Kemper Reed scored a goal off of nice helper from sophomore teammate Jonny Martin.
Morehead earned another win in goal for the Vikings, earning the shutout win after stopping three shots.
The Vikings remained at home on Saturday and played host to the Aurora Huskies on a nice Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings scored a goal in the first half and second half while going on to the 2-0 victory.
Junior Anthony Ruelas and Martin scored the goals for the Vikings. Ruelas and Martin each have scored five goals this season.
Senior Jacob Kleinbeck assisted on the Martin goal.
Morehead saved three shots and earned his sixth shutout victory of the season.
The win moved the Waverly record to 8-6 on the season.