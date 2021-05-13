Waverly boys run away with conference title

HICKMAN – The Waverly boys track and field team appeared in fine form while cruising to the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament Championship at Norris High School on May 4.
Waverly scored 179 team points and defeated second-place finisher Norris by 90 points.
Waverly got the meet off to a strong start in the field events, scoring 59 points.
Junior Hogan Wingrove secured 10 points for the Vikings after winning the triple jump with a mark of 42-1.75.
Senior Tyztin Hoos also scored a first place finish for the Vikings in the field events after turning in a career-performance in the discus. Hoos won the event with a throw of 160-feet.
Junior shot putter Trevor Brown added a runner-up finish in the event with an effort of 45-7.5. Senior teammate Hunter Hanke finished third in the event.
Senior high jumper Dawson Britton added a runner-up finish in the event at the conference meet after clearing 5-11.
The Vikings swept all three of the relay events at the meet and got things started on the track with a first place finish in the two-mile relay.
Conrad Schroeder, Trae Greve, Billy Connot and Cole Murray combined to finish with a time of 8:28.
Murray also ran on the winning mile relay team alongside Wingrove, Caiden Rose and A.J. Heffelfinger. The quartet finished with a season best time of 3:30.
The sprint relay team made up of Will Armatys, Rose, Preston Harms and Sawyer Hovelsrud added 10 points with a first-place finish (44.20).
Armatys added 18 points in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. He won the 200 with a time of 22.19. His time of 21.84 was a career best for the sprinter. He also added a second-place finish in the 100 after crossing the finish line with a time of 11.04.
Britton finished right behind him in third-place with a career-best time of 11.10.
Heffelfinger turned in a season-best time in the 400-meter dash and won the event with a time of 50.44.
Wingrove and Harms finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 15.06 and 15.29 respectively.
They also added 16 points in the 300-meter hurdle event. Wingrove won the event with a time of 40.38 and Harms finished third with a time of 42.11.
The girls team finished third at the meet after scoring 94.5 points.
Waverly scored 23.5 points in the field events and were led by senior Whitney Lauenstein in the high jump where she scored a first-place finish after clearing 5-3.
The Nebraska volleyball signee added 20 more points in the track after winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.
She won the 100s with a career-best time of 15.33 and then ran past the rest of the field in the 300s with a time of 46.02.
She added a fourth gold medal after teaming with fellow seniors Grade Hartweg, Maya Qualset and Macy Persinger to set a new meet record in the 1600-meter relay. The team ran 4:04.78.
Persinger added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash after completing a lap in 61.59.
Persinger, Hartweg, junior Mary Shulyak and freshman Joslyn Rice combined to finish runner-up in the sprint relay with a time of 50.43.
The two-mile relay made up of freshmen Millie Waldo and Shianne Benker, sophomore Emelia Rourke and senior Grace Lange also finished runner-up at the meet after combining to finish with a season-best time of 10:21
Waverly’s next competition will come at the B-3 District meet in Fairbury on May 13.