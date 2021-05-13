Waverly boys run away with conference title

Murray also ran on the winning mile relay team alongside Wingrove, Caiden Rose and A.J. Heffelfinger. The quartet finished with a season best time of 3:30.

The sprint relay team made up of Will Armatys, Rose, Preston Harms and Sawyer Hovelsrud added 10 points with a first-place finish (44.20).

Armatys added 18 points in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. He won the 200 with a time of 22.19. His time of 21.84 was a career best for the sprinter. He also added a second-place finish in the 100 after crossing the finish line with a time of 11.04.

Britton finished right behind him in third-place with a career-best time of 11.10.

Heffelfinger turned in a season-best time in the 400-meter dash and won the event with a time of 50.44.

Wingrove and Harms finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 15.06 and 15.29 respectively.

They also added 16 points in the 300-meter hurdle event. Wingrove won the event with a time of 40.38 and Harms finished third with a time of 42.11.

The girls team finished third at the meet after scoring 94.5 points.