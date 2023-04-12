WAVERLY – With a good day to compete on the track weather wise, the Waverly boys track and field team took first place with 110 points at i home invite on April 6. The next closest team to the Viking boys was Elkhorn in second with 82 points.

The Waverly girls finished in third place with 82 points. Norris ran away with the team title with 110 points and Bennington put up 85.

“Thursday was a great day for us,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We had some really exceptional performances. Both our 4x800 teams and both of our 4x400 teams broke meet records and our boys 4x400 broke the school record which is incredible for this time of the year. Braxton Smith also set a school record in the 400. I was really proud of how we competed. This is definitely a premier meet for Class B and we did a nice job. We know where we are at and we know what we need to do in order to reach our ultimate goals.”

Leading things off for the Waverly boys with a first place finish in the 400 meter dash and setting a school record was Braxton Smith. He broke the 50 second barrier with a time of 49.60. Three spots back of him in fourth place running a 51.77 was AJ Heffelfinger.

Also setting a school record in the 4x400 were Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Harrison Smith and AJ Heffelfinger. The group broke the tape in a time of 3:21.98.

In the sprint events, Grant Schere continues to dominate, picking up golds in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. The senior posted an 11.02 in the 100 and then ran a 22.27 in the 200.

Right on Schere’s tail in the 200 meter dash was Braxton Smith, who took second in a time of 22.33.

The final first place finish for the Viking boys was earned by the 4x800 team. Kasparek, Barrett Mayfield, Drew Moser and Keaton Bowker set a meet record by clocking an 8:18.79.

Landon Scott led the way for the Vikings in the pole vault. He finished behind Kalen Knott of Seward for second by vaulting 14-00.

Also earning a silver medal for Waverly was Zac Hartman in the triple jump. His best jump of the day was a mark of 41-00.75.

Pacing the Waverly girls team were the 4x800 and the 4x400 meter relay teams that also set meet records.

Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Marisa Gross and Emma Steffensen clocked a 9:47.70 in the 4x800 and the 4x400 squad of Joslyn Rice, Millie Waldo, Emma Steffensen and Alonna DePalma posted a 4:02.04.

Taking gold in the girls pole vault for the Vikings was Avery Scott. She won by four inches over Chloe Koch of York by clearing 10-00.

In the 800 meter run, Steffenson raced to a second place finish in a time of 2:23.30. Two spots back in fourth place was Millie Waldo clocking a 2:24.67.

Alonna DePalma came in second and third in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, respectively. She earned silver in the 100 by running a 12.61 and bronze in the 200 in a time of 25.37.

Despite a tough handoff on the first exchange, the Waverly 4x100 team came in second right behind Bennington. Tahya Mrsny, Folds, Rice and DePalma crossed the line in 49.29.

This week the Vikings will be at the Central City Invite at 1 p.m. on April 14.

The rest of the results for the medalist at the Waverly Invite can be found below.

Waverly Invitational

Girls 100 M Dash- 7. Alyssa Folds, 12.90

Boys 100 M Dash- 6. Austin Neddenreip, 11.44

Girls 200 M Dash- 7. Alyssa Folds, 26.56

Boys 800 M Dash- 6. Keaton Bowker, 2:06.75

Boys 1,600 M Run- 6. Gregory Cockerill, 4:42.39

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 7. Garrett Black, 16.58

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 7. Tahya Mrsny, 49.79

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 3. Preston Harms, 42.43; 7. Zac Hartman, 44.01

Boys Pole Vault- 4. Sam Schernikau, 13-00

Girls Long Jump- 5. Jolee Wiese, 15-11

Girls Triple Jump- 5. Annie Harms, 32-09

Girls Shot Put- 6. Jaelyn Dicke, 36-00.50