Waverly bowling finds success at Lexington Invite

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys and girls bowling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedule with the Lexington Invite at the Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney on Jan. 7.

In the eight-team tournament, both squads qualified for the six-team bracket play. The tournament for the Vikings would come to an end with the boys falling to Grand Island Northwest and the girls losing to Lexington in baker’s game.

Bowling in all three games and finishing with a high score of 616 for Waverly was Brayden Waller. He shot a 174 in the first game, a 205 in the second and then finished the day with a 237 against Northwest.

Dominic Delahoyde was the only other Viking to bowl three games. His scores were 179 in game one, 102 in game two and a 124 in the third game. This brought his total in the end to 405.

Finishing with a score of 287 for Waverly was Jonah Tucker. He compiled this score by bowling a 128 in game one and a 159 in the third game.

Not far behind Tucker was Tyler Erlandson who shot a 274. He carded a 160 in the first game and then a 114 in game two.

Ending up with a 209 in two games bowled was Hayden Brandl. In both the second and third games he was very consistent, bowling a 104 and then a 105.

Going just under 200 with a 199 was Christian Kaiser. He had a slow start with an 83 in the first game and then improved in game three with a 116.

Aeden Schutte only took part in one game at Kearney. It was in the second game and he finished with a nine-frame score of 109.

Pacing the girl’s team for Waverly was Olivia Grube with a 510. She bowled a 183 in game one, a 193 in her second game and then stumbled with a 134 in the team’s finals match with Lexington.

Ve’Anna Dotson ended up second on the team for the Vikings by bowling a 422 for three games. Her scores gradually went down, shooting 156, 150 and then 116.

Earning a 378 for three games was Ellie Bentjen. She had her best game in round two, where she bowled a 141.

The final Waverly girl bowler to compete in all three games was Izzie Holbein. Her scores were 111 in round one, 104 in the second game and 96 in the third game. This brought her total for the tournament to 311.

Maci Riggle, Alyssa Folds and Brianna Hartman each bowled one game. Shooting a 117 was Hartman, Riggle bowled a 103 and Folds ended up with a 93.

On Jan. 9, the Vikings traveled to Thirty Bowl and took on Fremont. Later in the week, Waverly will be at the Grand Island Invite at Westside Bowling Lanes at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.