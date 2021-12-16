Waverly Bowlers battle at first tournament of season

LINCOLN – The Waverly boys and girls bowling team struggled to pick up wins this week in a dual at home against Seward at Hollywood Bowl on Dec. 7 and on the road at the Hastings Tournament at Pastime Lanes on Dec. 11.

In the boys match with the Bluejays during their dual, the Vikings came up short, losing by a final of 19-2. The best game recorded by Waverly was a 750.

Leading the Vikings boys team was Ryan Thraen who finished with a 244. The second leading scorer on the team was Zane Piening who rolled a 183, and then Brye Stovall ended up with a 132.

On the girls side, Waverly competed hard but fell in the end 20-1. 520 was the best game that the Vikings could come up with at this dual.

Olivia Grube narrowly beat out Raedynn Refshauge for the title of top bowler on the team at this meet. She rolled a 131, where Refshauge ended with a 127. The third bowler on the team was Ellie Bentjen. She had a score of 109 for a 10-frame game.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Vikings went 0-3 on both the boys and girls sides at the Hastings Tournament.