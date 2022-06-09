Waverly blanks Lincoln East on the road

LINCOLN- The Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic Freshman were able to get their first two wins of the early season against Lincoln East and Omaha Central on the road on June 1. Waverly was able to knock off the Spartans by a final of 8-0 and the Eagles 7-3.

In the first inning against Lincoln East, Waverly wasted no time jumping out to a 3-0 advantage.

After two walks to start the game by East, Treve Greve scored on an error by the third baseman. A groundout by Chase Dittenber scored Connor Gunderson and Owen Glassburner crossed home on an error to make it a 3-0 game.

There was only one run scored by the Freshman in the second. Greve started the inning off getting walked and quickly advanced down to third. Dittenber was able to put a ball in play that East made an error on, allowing Greve to cross the plate.

For the first time in the game, Waverly was held scoreless in the third. They changed that narrative in the fourth inning with another two runs.

With two runners on and two outs, Dittenber singled to right field scoring one. The next batter Quinn Kment put a ball in play in the infield that East made an error on allowing another run to score and making it a 6-0 lead in favor of Waverly.

In their last at-bat of the contest in the sixth, Leo Harro hit a ground ball in the infield that scored two runs for the Freshman.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI in the win was Dittenber. Harro and Jace Kroger also had hits in the game for Waverly.

Owen Galssburner pitched all six innings in the win. He gave up no earned runs, allowed just one hit, and had four strikeouts.

Against Omaha Central, the Freshman were able to jump on the board first with two runs. After two walks to start the inning, Glassburner hit a sac fly to the second baseman that scored Greve.

Later in the inning, Gunderson crossed home on a wild pitch.

Omaha Central would end up tying the game back up at two in the bottom of the first. The runs for the Eagles came in on a double to center field.

With one out in the top of the second, Tyler Wells was walked. He would end up scoring on three passed balls in the next at-bat to put Waverly in front 3-2.

Logan Chloupek kept the hot bats going for the Freshman in the top of the third with a triple to left to start the inning. The next batter Dittenber singled in the infield bringing him home and making it a 4-2 contest.

After being held scoreless in the fourth, Waverly was able to get into a bases loaded situation with one out in the fifth. Dittenber ended up scoring on a wild pitch and a single from Wells drove in Krumland and increased the edge to 6-3.

With the bases still juiced later in the inning, Gunderson was hit by a pitch bringing in the final run of the contest.

Wells led all Waverly batters with one run scored, two hits, and one RBI, while Dittenber had one run scored, one hit, and one run scored. Also coming up with one RBI was Glassburner.

Pitching two innings with one earned run given up was Harro and Greve. Harro also recorded one strikeout in his time on the mound.

Pitching two innings was Gunderson who gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts. Krumland pitched one inning with one strikeout.

Waverly’s next games are at the Omaha Westside Tournament. They start the tournament off against Omaha Westside at 1 p.m. on June 9. They play Bellevue West at 10:45 a.m. on June 10 and then have two games at 10:45 a.m. against Triage and 1:00 p.m. against Millard Sox on May 11.