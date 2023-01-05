Waverly avenge loss to Titans in Holiday Tournament

WAVERLY — The Class B No. 10 Waverly Boys Basketball took home the title from their home Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. To start the tournament off, the Vikings knocked off South Sioux City 64-57 and then defeated Class B No. 9 Norris in the Championship Game 58-45.

The first-place game for Waverly was a rematch with Norris from back on Dec. 1 when the Titans pulled out a one point win in overtime. This time around, the Vikings didn’t let the game get to an extra period with a strong fourth quarter.

Out of the gate, it was Waverly who raced out to a 5-0 lead after a three pointer from Sam Schernikau up top. The Vikings piled on eight more points in the first and had a slim advantage at 13-12 heading to the second.

Schernikau remained hot from behind the arc in the second with another triple. A three pointer from Preston Harms increased Waverly’s edge out to 25-21.

After the bucket, another four points were tacked onto the scoreboard by the Vikings before the half, which put them in front 29-24.

Waverly went up by seven at 36-29 in the third with a three from AJ Heffelfinger. Norris answered back with four more points before the end of the quarter, cutting the Vikings lead down to 38-33.

In the final frame, Waverly put together a great shooting performance with 20 points. Three of the points came off a trey from Harms.

The scoring outburst by the Vikings sunk any chance of a Titan comeback and helped Waverly secure a 13-point victory.

Pacing the Vikings with a game high 22 points was AJ Heffelfinger. Also in double figures were Kalev Allick with 12 points and Harms with 11.

Finishing with eight points was Schernikau, Carter Gullion had four and Cooper Skrobecki ended up with one.

To reach the Championship Game, the Vikings first had to knock off SSC on Thursday. In come-from-behind fashion, Waverly pulled off a seven-point victory.

During the first quarter, Harms broke free for an easy layup to put the Vikings up by two. A steal and layup by Schernikau gave Waverly a two-point edge at 14-12.

With a slight deficit after one, the Cardinals found their groove in the second with 20 points. On the other end, the Vikings only scored seven, which put them in a 32-21 hole at halftime.

Waverly erased the memories of their second quarter struggles and put up 25 points of their own in the third. Leading the charge with a pair of threes was AJ Heffelfinger.

What once was a double digit deficit was now a 46-44 lead with one quarter remaining.

Triples from Schernikau and Gullion helped the Vikings score 18 more points in the fourth. On the other end, SSC couldn’t keep pace and only finished with 13 points in the fourth.

In the contest, Waverly shot 45% from the field, 42% from three and 80% from three.

The top scorer for the Vikings was Schernikau with 15 points and both AJ Heffelfinger and Gullion finished with 13. Putting up 10 points was Allick, Harms had seven, Skrobecki ended up with four and Keaton Rine had two.

This week Waverly has a home game against Class B No. 3 Scottsbluff at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. They play Gering at 2:30 p.m. at home on Jan. 7.